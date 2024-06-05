PetIQ, Inc. to Participate in the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

EAGLE, Idaho, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication, product and wellness company, today announced that members of its executive management team will participate in the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference. A virtual fireside chat will be available on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. The live webcast and replay is accessible on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.PetIQ.com.



About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication, health and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable products and veterinary services. The Company's product business engages with pet parents through retail and e-commerce sales channels with its branded and distributed pet medications as well as health and wellness items. PetIQ manufactures and distributes pet products from its world-class facilities in Omaha, Nebraska, Springville, Utah and Daytona Beach, Florida. The Company’s veterinarian services offering operates in over 2,600 mobile community clinic locations and wellness centers hosted at retail partners in 39 states. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can provide them.

