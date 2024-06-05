ORBA applauds new Canada Community-Building Fund agreement

Tri-partite funding will ensure housing-enabling infrastructure is built and maintained

Mississauga, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Road Builders Association (ORBA) commends the significant announcement made today by Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser and Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra on tri-partite infrastructure funding.

The joint statement announced the finalization of a Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) agreement, which will ensure critical infrastructure, which support housing development, continues to be built, maintained, and expanded. The CCBF is critical to ensuring municipalities and regional governments have the confidence to build the roads, bridges, and transit systems which enable future growth.

“The renewal of the CCBF is a testament to the importance of infrastructure in building strong and sustainable communities.,” said Walid Abou-Hamde, Chief Executive Officer, ORBA. “This significant investment will not only enhance our transportation network but also play a crucial role in addressing the housing needs of Ontarians.”

The renewed agreement will see the federal government invest $4.7 billion over the next five years, underscoring the importance of core infrastructure in increasing Canada’s housing supply. By strategically investing in projects aligned with regional housing goals, this agreement will help boost the number of affordable homes in Ontario. ORBA commends this initiative and looks forward to continued collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure the successful delivery of generational infrastructure projects across the province.

