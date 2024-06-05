Casella Recognized on USA Today’s Climate Leaders List

Annual list identifies leading US companies cutting emissions to combat climate change

RUTLAND, Vt., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, has been named to USA Today’s “America’s Climate Leaders 2024” list for the second consecutive year.



The list recognizes the top 450 companies across the United States that have achieved the greatest reduction in their operational emissions intensity between 2020 and 2022 — a measure of the amount of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gases a company produces relative to its revenue – and Casella is among just three in its industry to be recognized, and one of two to have been honored in back-to-back years.

A pioneer in sustainable waste and recycling innovation, Casella established the first recycling facility in Vermont in 1977, recognized the benefits of organics and food waste recovery in the 1990’s, and was a charter member of the EPA’s Climate Leaders program in 2005.

“Sustainable innovation in material, resource, and waste management has been central to our business since its founding,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “As the only waste and recycling company among the founding members of the EPA Climate Leaders program, we recognized our ability to improve our own sustainability while also enabling our customers and the communities we serve to operate more sustainably. For every metric ton of greenhouse gas emitted through our operations, we prevent more than four metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions through our recycling, energy, and carbon sequestration services.”

Casella’s history as a leader in sustainability is marked by several milestones in materials management, and its focus on climate leadership has been present for more than two decades. The company’s climate achievements were recognized in 2012 by the EPA, the Association of Climate Change Officers, the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, and the Climate Registry with a Climate Leadership Award for Excellence in GHG management.

“It is essential to all our key stakeholders that we link meaningful economic and environmental progress in advancing sustainability,” said Casella. “This has been central to our success and growth as a business for several decades, and it is always an honor to have those efforts recognized by others. Our industry is evolving, and we are proud to be among the leaders of this evolution.”

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, is one of the largest recyclers and most experienced fully integrated resource management companies in the Eastern United States. Founded in 1975 as a single truck collection service, Casella has grown its operations to provide solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to more than one million residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers and provides professional resource management services in more than 40 states.

