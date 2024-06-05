Dmitry Mishunin Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Influence and Impact" with Chris Voss

Dmitry Mishunin

Dmitry Mishunin, nominated as Hackernoon Contributor of the Year in Data Security, Hacking, and Information Security, and a distinguished member of the Forbes Technology Council, has established himself as a prominent figure in the IT and cybersecurity sectors. As the founder and CEO of HashEx, a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in Web3 and blockchain, Dmitry has built a reputation for his deep knowledge of IT product development and his scientific approach to business.

With extensive experience in global IT markets, from startups to large corporations, Dmitry is renowned for his expertise in modern technologies, vulnerabilities in decentralized systems (DeFi), security audits, and the safety of financial transactions in decentralized applications. Under his leadership, HashEx has become a leader in cybersecurity and smart contracts auditing, conducting over 1,200 audits and safeguarding more than $3.4 billion worth of investor funds.

Dmitry's academic background is as impressive as his professional accomplishments. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Solid State Physics, a Master's degree in Applied Mathematics & Physics with a focus on modern materials and nanotechnologies, and a Master of Business Administration degree. His commitment to education and continuous learning is evident in his contributions to the tech community and his strategic investments in tech startups.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Dmitry is an avid sports enthusiast, enjoying activities such as snowboarding, kitesurfing, and track racing. He also finds joy in the company of beloved cats.

Dmitry Mishunin's contribution to Influence and Impact explores the challenges of negotiating with anonymous individuals and managing diverse online communities. His chapter delves into strategies for building trust and navigating deception in a digital world, offering valuable insights for readers.

