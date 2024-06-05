Sleep Science Academy Now Accepts HSA/FSA Payments via TrueMed, Expanding Access to Online Adult Sleep Coaching Services

Sleep Science Academy announced a new partnership with TrueMed.

Delray Beach, FL, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep Science Academy, a leader in online adult sleep coaching programs, today announced a new partnership with TrueMed, a healthcare payment solutions provider. This partnership facilitates the acceptance of Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) payments, greatly improving access to Sleep Science Academy's premier 8-week adult sleep coaching program designed to help participants regain their natural sleep rhythms without dependency on medications.

Clients, as well as prospective clients of Sleep Science Academy, will now have the opportunity to apply their pre-tax HSA and FSA funds towards the cost of online sleep coaching services, achieving savings of up to 30-40%. This move not only makes these critical services more budget-friendly but also highlights the importance of considering sleep as a vital part of overall preventive health care.

Devin Burke, the founder of Sleep Science Academy, expressed enthusiasm for this new initiative, stating, "This partnership with TrueMed transforms how our clients can manage the cost of improving their sleep health. By facilitating the use of HSA and FSA funds, we are lowering barriers to accessing our scientifically-backed online adult sleep coaching programs. Our goal is to ensure that anyone who needs help can afford the resources to achieve better sleep."

Calley Means, Co-founder of TrueMed, echoed this sentiment, noting, "We are thrilled to work alongside Sleep Science Academy in their quest to elevate health through improved sleep. Our platform is tailored to ease the use of health benefits, and we're proud to be a part of this pivotal change. Preventive measures are essential in combatting chronic diseases prevalent in today's society, and we’re committed to promoting solutions that help prevent and reverse these conditions."

About Sleep Science Academy

Sleep Science Academy is a leader in sleep health. It focuses on assisting adults between the ages of 18 and 65 who have difficulty either falling or staying asleep. Their eight-week online adult sleep coaching program uses evidence-based methods to help individuals return to natural sleep patterns. Devin Burke, a renowned sleep specialist, founded the academy to offer personalized coaching, utilizing the latest technology and comprehensive sleep education.

About TrueMed

TrueMed is a leading provider of healthcare payment solutions, specializing in integrating HSA and FSA payment systems for healthcare services. Their innovative platform helps bridge the gap between healthcare providers and patients, ensuring seamless transactions and enhanced access to healthcare services.

###

Media Contact

Contact: Sonia Richards

Email: support@sleepscienceacademy.com

Phone: (713) 854-3702

https://sleepscienceacademy.com/





Attachment