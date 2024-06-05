StoryBook Homes Announces Opening of Hemsworth Estates, an Exclusive Enclave of 10 Premier Home Sites in Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoryBook Homes, a Las Vegas-based homebuilder, today announced the opening of its Hemsworth Estates new home community in Las Vegas. Located within an established neighborhood near Rainbow Boulevard and Hammer Lane in the Northwest, Hemsworth Estates is an exclusive enclave of just 10 coveted home sites. Construction is underway and the community has quick move-in homes available to close as soon as 30- to 90-days. Homes are priced starting in the low $600,000s.



Hemsworth Estates offers a choice of two popular home designs ranging from 3,272 square feet to 3,491 square feet. These spacious, two-story homes include five bedrooms, gourmet kitchens, and three-car garages. Each residence includes a highly desirable first-floor secondary bedroom with a full bath featuring a walk-in shower for multigenerational living.

“We have been thrilled with the positive reception Hemsworth Estates has received from both Las Vegas residents and beyond,” said Janet Love, Division President of StoryBook Homes. “Our homes at Hemsworth Estates offer fresh, modern and airy open-concept designs that include large kitchen areas with islands, second-floor lofts, and spacious primary bedroom suites.”

Ideally situated just minutes away from the vibrant Centennial Gateway and Centennial Center retail shopping centers, as well as Painted Desert Golf Course, Hemsworth Estates residents will enjoy access to a wealth of amenities and recreational opportunities. Additionally, the community offers proximity to various outdoor leisure pursuits, making it the perfect retreat for those seeking an active lifestyle.

With limited home sites available, prospective home buyers are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their place in this community. To learn more about Hemsworth Estates and to schedule a private or virtual tour, call 725-242-8655 or visit StoryBookNewHomes.com.

About StoryBook Homes

Throughout its nearly 20 years in business, StoryBook Homes has earned an exceptional reputation for building beautiful homes in the Southern Nevada region. StoryBook Homes offers a diverse range of thoughtfully designed floor plans to meet the needs of today’s buyer – from young professionals and growing families, to empty nesters. Its commitment to building more than just houses has led StoryBook to create neighborhoods where homeowners experience a genuine sense of community and a true sense of belonging. StoryBook Homes believes that everyone deserves a place to call home, and is committed to building high-quality, affordable homes that exceed expectations and provide a solid foundation for building cherished memories.

