ECB appoints three new Supervisory Board members

5 June 2024

  • Sharon Donnery, Pedro Machado, and Patrick Montagner to be new ECB representatives on Supervisory Board
  • They will succeed current ECB representatives Edouard Fernandez-Bollo, Kerstin af Jochnick and Elizabeth McCaul

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has appointed Sharon Donnery, Pedro Machado and Patrick Montagner as ECB representatives to the Supervisory Board of ECB Banking Supervision, each for a five-year non-renewable term. They will succeed current ECB representatives Edouard Fernandez-Bollo, Kerstin af Jochnick and Elizabeth McCaul once their respective terms end between August and November this year.

Sharon Donnery is currently Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland and serves as its representative on the ECB’s Supervisory Board. Pedro Machado is currently a Board Member and Director of Resolution Planning and Decisions at the Single Resolution Board. Patrick Montagner is currently First Deputy Secretary General and Head of Insurance Supervision and Commercial Practices for Banking and Insurance Sectors at the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), and he is also a member of the Board of Supervisors at the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority.

The Supervisory Board, chaired by Claudia Buch, is responsible for planning and carrying out the ECB’s supervisory tasks. Its Vice-Chair, Frank Elderson, is also a member of the Executive Board of the ECB. The Supervisory Board includes representatives of 21 national competent authorities, as well as four representatives appointed by the ECB. Sharon Donnery, Pedro Machado and Patrick Montagner will join fellow ECB representative Anneli Tuominen, who was appointed in December 2021.

For media queries, please contact Clara Martín Marqués, tel.: +49 69 1344 17919.

