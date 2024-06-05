New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. Publish Article on Pet Friendly Rehab in California

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a premier drug and alcohol rehab center, is pleased to announce it has recently published an article on pet friendly rehab in California to provide prospective patients with all the information necessary to help them decide if the treatment is right for them.

With a team of licensed and experienced staff offering counseling, inpatient rehab, and aftercare services to help patients recover and maintain their sobriety, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. has become renowned for providing top-tier drug and alcohol addiction treatment in Southern California. The leading rehab facility’s new article features the benefits, rules, and types of animals’ welcome on its pet friendly rehab program.

“One of the hallmarks of our treatment programs is the ability to provide pet-friendly options, allowing clients to bring their pets along to the residential treatment facilities,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. “We believe in the healing power of the unconditional love that pets provide, making it easier for clients to feel supported and reduce the stress, anxiety, and behavioral health challenges often associated with addiction and mental health issues.”

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.’s article on pet friendly rehab describes how patients who bring their pets to one of its inpatient programs don’t have to worry about making additional arrangements for their pets or the associated fees.

Additionally, the renowned treatment facility discusses how the heightened responsibility for patients to ensure their furry friend is properly looked after has been seen to help decrease their stress and offer an opportunity to develop a social bond with others.

“We recognize that drug addiction and alcohol addiction can often be better treated with the support of pet-friendly rehab options, ensuring that clients are more likely to recover successfully. If you’re seeking a drug rehab or alcohol rehab center in Southern California that prioritizes the well-being of both clients and their pets, New Leaf Detox and Treatment is here to accompany you on your journey to health and sobriety,” furthered the spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

If individuals are ready to start their path to rehabilitation and have a pet they would like to accompany them, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. invites them to contact its facility in California, Laguna Niguel, San Juan Capistrano, Irvine, or Orange County to arrange the accommodations needed for their pet.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

More Information

To learn more about New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. and its pet friendly rehab, please visit the website at https://nldetox.com/.

Contact New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

63 Mallorca

Laguna Niguel

California 92677

United States

(949) 676-8611

Website: https://nldetox.com/