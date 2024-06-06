Miami-Based Jewelry Brand Artizan Joyeria Launches ‘Racquet Club’ Campaign: Redefining the Classic Tennis Collection
"Looking Back As A Way To Keep Moving Forward": Artizan Joyeria’s Racquet Club Collection Serves As A Tribute to Iconic Fashion History.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artizan Joyeria, the Miami-based jewelry brand known for its affordable, fashion-driven designs, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest campaign, the Artizan Joyeria 'Racquet Club'. The collection, available as of today June 6, takes inspiration from the timeless elegance of tennis accessories as it introduces a series of striking tennis pieces with an innovative twist.
Influenced by the ‘Golden Era’ of Tennis from the ’80s, when the iconic tennis bracelet was born, the ‘Racquet Club’ aims to honor the history that inspired the new designs. “Through fashion, women have been able to mark history and change it forever,” says Keren Yoshua, Creative Director at Artizan Joyeria. “As designers, we tend to look back to find inspiration and draw courage from those who came before us. That’s our way of honoring them and celebrating their creations.”
The ‘Racquet Club’ is a celebration of the fashion milestones that have shaped the world today, and how they inspire creators to keep changing history. “We wanted to take the traditional look of the tennis collection and redefine the classics we know,” adds Keren. “That’s what fashion is all about; honoring the legacy we inherited, and using it to make something new and completely unexpected.”
Maintaining its commitment to accessible luxury, Artizan Joyeria ensures that the elegance of high fashion is within reach of all who seek it with this new campaign. The 'Racquet Club’ collection and its striking drops will be available exclusively at artizanjoyeria.com and partner retailers.
About Artizan Joyeria
Established in 2008 in Miami, Artizan Joyeria has redefined the boundaries of jewelry design. Committed to empowering individuality and challenging conventions, the brand has garnered acclaim for its unique, fashion-forward, high-quality pieces that inspire women to embrace their authentic selves. Artizan Joyeria is a movement towards accessible luxury, fostering strong connections with its clientele and leading the way in responsible business practices.
Other