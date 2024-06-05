Submit Release
"A Little Boy's Blues" Series Strikes a Chord: Author Stacy Lamar to Host Exclusive Book Signing Event

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Prepare to be transported into the evocative world of Stacy Lamar's "A Little Boy's Blues" series, where every page is a poignant melody echoing the resilience of the human spirit. In celebration of the forthcoming release of "Blue Falcon," the latest addition to this soul-stirring collection, Lamar invites you to join him for an unforgettable Book Signing and Meet & Greet event at Trend Urban Cafe in Stone Mountain, GA on June 14th, 2024 at 06:00 PM.

Since its debut, "A Little Boy's Blues" has enraptured readers with its gripping tale of Little Boy, a young soul thrust into a world of turmoil and uncertainty. Lamar's narrative masterfully weaves together themes of friendship, love, and the triumph of the human spirit, inviting readers to embark on an emotional journey unlike any other.

In the first installment, readers are introduced to Little Boy, a character whose resilience knows no bounds. Abducted at a tender age by the woman who would later be revealed as his mother, Little Boy finds solace in a battered guitar salvaged from the refuse of his surroundings. With each strum of the strings, he discovers a voice all his own—a voice that speaks to the hearts of those who have ever felt lost or alone.

"A Little Boy's Blues" series including "A Little Boy's Blues", "A B-Boy's Blues", "Dressed Blues" has Stacy Lamar's vision extend far beyond the confines of its pages. Through the eyes of Little Boy, Lamar offers a beacon of hope to all who dare to dream beyond their circumstances, reminding us that even in our darkest moments, the light of resilience shines brightest.

Join Stacy Lamar at Trend Urban Cafe on June 14th, 2024, as he celebrates the release of "Blue Falcon" and invites readers to become part of the extraordinary journey of Little Boy. This exclusive event promises an evening of camaraderie, inspiration, and the chance to acquire signed copies of Lamar's acclaimed works.

Experience the power of storytelling with "A Little Boy's Blues" series, available for purchase on Amazon, BookBaby, and other leading retailers.

First Book Link: https://a.co/d/cL0p6t3
Second Book Link: https://a.co/d/cL0p6t3
Third book Link: https://a.co/d/gb08dla

Stacy Lamar
Tolkeins Book Writing
alittleboysblues@gmail.com

