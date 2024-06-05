Questex’s Sibec Americas Brings Together Fitness Industry Leaders in Pasadena with Networking, Meetings, and Football

2025 Event to Take Place at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sibec Americas, the leading one-to-one event for the fitness industry, successfully completed its flagship event, May 19-22, at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California.



Premier global suppliers conducted more than 2,025 one-to-one meetings with owners and operators representing health and fitness facilities from all over the Americas. Plus, all attendees enjoyed multiple evening receptions and education sessions, enabling suppliers to meet with all buyers in attendance. The event has been bringing industry leaders together for over 15 years, where buyers and suppliers build relationships in one-to-one meetings and planned networking opportunities.

Opening night was a lively outdoor reception featuring entrance cadences from South Pasadena High School’s drumline, followed by a visit on Night 2 to the famed Rose Bowl. Participants had the rare opportunity to have dinner and play football-themed games right on the field of the legendary turf. At the closing reception, guests were treated to an “Oscars-style” awards ceremony called “The Sibecs,” complete with a red carpet, fun-fueled awards, and many photo opportunities.

Each morning, attendees were offered optional fitness classes including electro muscle stimulation (EMS) training, yoga, and indoor cycling pods, each sponsored by KATALYST, YogaFit, and Swerve, respectively. Content during the day included a study on various wellness therapies within the fitness scope and a keynote on the rapidly progressing world of AI.



Attendees could not be more pleased with their experience at Sibec Americas.

Beth Shaw, Founder and CEO of YogaFit & YogaFit Studios said, “This is the best show I’ve ever been to in the fitness industry.”

Andrew Nelson, VP of supply chain at Exos said, “The mix of suppliers hit on several new offerings we’ve been integrating into our sites and client designs. This Sibec was especially beneficial for our organization as we got the chance to meet in person with suppliers we previously had only met virtually.”

Sibec Americas 2025 will be held May 12-15, 2025 at the newly renovated Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Questex is offering a special early bird discount for suppliers who sign up by June 21, 2024. Click here to inquire.



About Sibec

Organized by Questex, Sibec events are the longest running one-to-one events for professionals in the fitness industry, reaching a wide cross‐section of participants from fitness and wellness products, manufacturers and distributors, to club owners, directors, and managers. With one-to-one appointments, multiple networking opportunities, and education, Sibec events provides the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified buyers of fitness equipment and industry suppliers looking to meet the top global companies.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

