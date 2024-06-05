New Survey Finds Construction Industry Salaries Remain High

Skilled craft professionals continue to earn high wages.

ALACHUA, Fla., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) released its 2024 Construction Craft Salary Survey, and the results reflect high earning potential for skilled craft professionals. NCCER received responses from 183 organizations representing nearly 323,000 employees from the industrial, commercial and residential construction industries across the United States.

According to the results, average annual salaries ranged from $52,520 to $89,609, with more than 80% of positions reporting salaries above $65,000. General foreman and instrumentation technician topped the list with salaries of more than $89,600 and $84,700, respectively. The salaries represent average annual earnings for individual craft areas and do not include overtime, per diem or other incentives that are common in the construction industry.

In addition to specific craft positions, some of the other factors that determine a skilled professional’s salary include construction type, credentials, certifications and experience.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment in construction and extraction occupations is projected to grow about as fast as the average for all occupations through 2032. As the industry faces a growing workforce shortage, it is estimated that construction employers will need more than half a million new skilled workers each year.

“The survey results highlight one of the many benefits of choosing a career in the construction industry — competitive compensation,” said Jennifer Wilkerson, Vice President of Innovation and Advancement at NCCER. “With the high demand for craft professionals, and growing evidence that Gen Z and others are seeking alternatives to the traditional college path, the construction industry offers very real options for long-term, rewarding careers.”

The Construction Craft Salary Survey is released every two years as part of NCCER’s mission to create opportunities for career advancement and to support construction industry growth. The complete report is available at www.nccer.org/salary.

The organizations that take part in NCCER’s survey do so voluntarily, and all specific company information remains confidential. Only positions which received enough responses to calculate a valid average are included.

About NCCER – The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is the leading provider of construction education for industry and career and technical education programs. With flexible workforce development and learning solutions, NCCER’s programs provide consistency and quality to ensure craft professionals and learners receive industry-recognized certifications and credentials. To learn more, visit www.nccer.org.

