US Surgeons: Participate in ACS Surgeon Well-Being Survey

The ACS has long supported the well-being of surgeons and understanding what drives burnout, depression, suicidal ideation, and moral distress. To further this commitment, the ACS Surgeon Well-Being Workgroup is conducting a well-being survey for surgeons in the US to obtain data that will drive evidence-based advocacy for surgeon workplace well-being, create national minimum well-being standards for the workplace, and link these to downstream quality and safety outcomes.

To participate, look for an email that was distributed by survey company Qualtrics on Monday, June 3. If you are unable to locate your email from Qualtrics that contains your unique link, email wellbeingsurvey@facs.org for more information.

The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete, and your responses will remain anonymous.

A January 2023 commentary in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons provides additional context to ACS efforts on this important issue.