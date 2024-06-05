Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,118 in the last 365 days.

US Surgeons: Participate in ACS Surgeon Well-Being Survey

The ACS has long supported the well-being of surgeons and understanding what drives burnout, depression, suicidal ideation, and moral distress. To further this commitment, the ACS Surgeon Well-Being Workgroup is conducting a well-being survey for surgeons in the US to obtain data that will drive evidence-based advocacy for surgeon workplace well-being, create national minimum well-being standards for the workplace, and link these to downstream quality and safety outcomes.

To participate, look for an email that was distributed by survey company Qualtrics on Monday, June 3. If you are unable to locate your email from Qualtrics that contains your unique link, email wellbeingsurvey@facs.org for more information. 

The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete, and your responses will remain anonymous.

A January 2023 commentary in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons provides additional context to ACS efforts on this important issue.

You just read:

US Surgeons: Participate in ACS Surgeon Well-Being Survey

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more