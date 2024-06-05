Relocity wins two 2024 FEM EMMAs: Best Employee Engagement & Experience and Destination Services Provider of the Year
Relocity wins top honors at the 2024 FEM EMMAs, securing two prestigious awards
These accolades are a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative technology solutions for the global mobility industry.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relocity, the leading provider of mobility technology solutions and destination services, today announced it won two prestigious EMMAs (Expatriate Management & Mobility Awards) — Best Employee Experience & Engagement and Destination Services Provider of the Year — during the 2024 Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) Americas Summit in Dallas, Texas.
— Relocity’s CEO, Klaus Siegmann
The FEM EMMAs are the premier awards for the global mobility and international HR industry. These awards celebrate the brightest and best in the Americas region and were announced at a glamorous 1920s-themed black-tie dinner and ceremony on May 23rd, 2024, in the elegant Turtle Creek Ballroom, The Warwick Melrose, uptown Dallas in honor of the hotel’s 100th Anniversary. The awards ceremony followed a very engaging Summit, in which key figures, leaders, and companies gathered together for two days of learning and networking.
Claire Tennant-Scull, Global Director at FEM said:
“It’s so good to celebrate all the achievements and hard-work of the teams, individuals and suppliers in this amazing industry. The FEM EMMAs remain the gold standard awards for global mobility and international HR. They are the only truly global, yet region-specific awards with the greatest breadth of categories for both corporate professionals and service providers….
EMMAs entries are always rigorously judged by a team of fiercely impartial, highly experienced, senior figures in the industry and academia, who are drawn from a range of disciplines across the Americas region and who give up their own free time to carry out a very thorough and demanding process. So…the winners and all those on the shortlist should feel extremely proud.”
This year the FEM EMMAs saw entries across 22 categories, and the independent judging panel made up of 50+ industry experts and academics remarked on the extraordinarily high standard of the entries.
Judged against a strict set of criteria, the competition for the awards was fierce. Upon winning, the judges shared their insights on why Relocity stood out:
Best Employee Experience & Engagement: "Relocity Concierge is a great innovation via mobile technology, offering a diverse portfolio of services. We are thrilled by the innovation and constant push for growth and improved experience. A high-touch tech solution!"
Destination Services Provider of the Year: "Relocity's capacity for innovation is readily apparent. Making bold choices that go against the grain in the industry is exactly what we need. With a flexible centralized mobile app, global reach, 99.6% client retention rate, numerous awards, and an hourly billing approach, Relocity is seen as a strategic partner, not just a vendor."
Relocity is grateful to FEM’s esteemed panel of judges for their hard work and careful consideration of every entry. Relocity’s CEO, Klaus Siegmann commented, “We are incredibly honored to be recognized with the 2024 FEM Americas EMMA awards for Best Employee Experience & Engagement and Destination Services Provider of the Year. These accolades are a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative technology solutions for the global mobility industry. Our team’s dedication to enhancing the transferee experience and supporting our clients’ needs has always been at the heart of what we do. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence."
To learn more about the 2024 FEM Americas EMMAs Winners and Highly Commended entries click here.
About Relocity:
Relocity is reimagining the global mobility experience. We enable enterprises to attract, retain, and engage talent globally through our unique blend of mobility software solutions and high-touch destination services. Our personalized digital transferee experience accommodates all mobile talent and is enabled through our AI-driven native mobile app and workforce mobility platform. Our core values drive us to focus on our customers, innovation, integrity, and excellence. Relocity serves thousands of cities across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Get to know us at www.relocity.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.
About FEM:
The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) is a real-world and online community for the global mobility and HR industry. Our mission is to distill best practice across regions, industries and functions while providing valuable networking opportunities for knowledge sharing and program support. Through our multi-platform content and events we encourage dialogue and enable mobility professionals to unite, learn and grow. FEM holds annual Summits and EMMAs awards ceremonies in the Americas, APAC (Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) as well as Conferences in Amsterdam and Australia. FEM also has a worldwide network of Chapters. Learn more at https://www.forum-expat-management.com/.
Leslie Surley Kostrikin
Relocity
+1 310-994-1066
marketing@relocity.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X