New Nymbl Science Report Asks: Are Falls an Invisible Epidemic?

DENVER, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymbl Science, a digital health provider and leader in scalable fall prevention for older adults, today released the findings from its latest report, Balance and Aging: Understanding How Aging Impacts Decline in Balance. Nymbl’s report explores the effects aging has on balance and poses a critical question: Are falls an invisible epidemic?

“As the aging population continues to grow, the prevalence and coinciding cost of falls will continue to rise,” said Dr. Bob Mirsky, Chief Medical Officer at Nymbl Science. “Now is the time to put the magnitude of these incidents into perspective and consider falls a chronic condition of epidemic proportions that can be addressed.”

Falls are the leading cause of injury and accidental death among adults over 65 in the U.S. On average, falls cause 100 deaths per day and are the number one cause of Emergency Medical Services responses for older adults. However, most traditional Medicare plans fail to address the risks falls pose to aging populations. But they should — fall-related claims result in $31 billion in Medicare costs yearly and can cost over $37,700 per person per year (PMPY), more than other chronic diseases, including diabetes, vascular disease, pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure.

The report also highlighted findings from large-scale studies that found older adults who participated in fall preventive programs like Nymbl’s falls prevention platform experienced fewer trips to the emergency room, a reduction in quarterly claims and improved mobility.

Other findings from Nymbl’s report include:

Falls among older adults constitute a growing public health crisis

Declining balance affects everyone as they age

as they age Individuals who do not present any risk factors still experience falls

Escalating medical costs are driving the need for preventive strategies

“The key to improving quality of life and health outcomes for aging populations is to provide them with the right tools to address their medical and psychosocial needs,” said Dr. Mirsky. “Nymbl is doing that with a program that helps people navigate aging more confidently and do it on their own time and at home.”

Nymbl creates expert led programs to remove the physical and emotional barriers that often come along with aging, including falling and bladder control. Nymbl’s easy-to-use, clinically-proven digital tools and resources — available usually through health plans — empower adults to continue doing the activities they enjoy as they age.

