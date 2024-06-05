Portraits and Philanthropy: How Deecor Design is Making a Difference
Self-taught artist Deante Howard of Deecor Design captures hearts worldwide with his celebrity portraits and community philanthropy.UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Insurance Sales to Artistic Renown: Deante Howard's Inspiring Journey
Deante Howard, the visionary behind Deecor Design, has crafted an extraordinary path from insurance sales to international artistic acclaim. A self-taught artist, Howard’s transition to a full-time art career after being laid off from his job in January 2022 is a testament to resilience, dedication, and unyielding passion. Balancing his roles as an artist, husband, and father of five, Howard's story is one of transformation and triumph.
Unmatched Artistic Expertise and Inclusive Care
Howard’s artistic portfolio boasts an impressive array of work, including murals, canvas paintings, sports cards and limited-edition prints. His client list features celebrities and high-profile individuals from diverse fields such as the NBA, MLB, NFL, and the entertainment industry. Despite his elite clientele, Howard's approach remains inclusive, treating every client with VIP-level service regardless of their status.
Artistry Beyond Borders
Howard’s art has reached twelve countries and he has personally undertaken projects in Mexico, Colombia, and Canada. His unique ability to capture the essence of his subjects has earned him accolades, including "Best in Show" awards in Mexico and Colombia in 2022. Howard is also a finalist for Kansas City’s Best Visual Artist of 2024, with the winner set to be announced in July.
A Commitment to Community and Philanthropy
Howard’s dedication to art extends beyond personal and professional achievements. A devout follower of Christ, he strives to use his talents to serve and uplift others. He donates portions of his proceeds to various non-profits, including DAC (Dads Against Crime) and Shelter KC. His philanthropic efforts also include funding scholarships for inner-city youth and supporting the National Black Women of Congress. Howard’s community contributions are diverse, from providing shoes for children in need to delivering meals to the homeless.
Resilience and Unique Perspectives
Growing up in the challenging environment of Kansas City’s inner-city during the 90s, Howard's experiences have profoundly shaped his artistic voice. Overcoming personal tragedies, such as the loss of his older brother and a life-threatening disease, has imbued his work with emotional depth and authenticity. This distinctive perspective allows Howard to connect with audiences in ways that resonate deeply, setting him apart in the competitive art world.
Trusted by the Elite, Connected to All
Howard’s reputation for trustworthiness and excellence has made him a sought-after artist among celebrities, ensuring their privacy while delivering unmatched quality. This high level of trust, coupled with his genuine care for all clients, cements Howard’s status as both an exceptional artist and a compassionate individual.
About Deecor Design
Deecor Design, founded by artist Deante Howard, specializes in creating captivating murals, canvas paintings, and limited-edition prints. The company serves a global clientele, providing bespoke art experiences that combine technical prowess with personal touch. Deecor Design is committed to making a positive impact through its community-focused initiatives and philanthropic efforts.
Media Contact
Deante Howard
Artist and Owner, Deecor Design
Phone: +1 816-694-4858
Email: deante07@yahoo.com
