UPDATE -- California’s Premier Employment Law Firm: Meet Melmed Law Group

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group , a distinguished employment law firm based in Los Angeles, is dedicated to defending the rights of all employees throughout California. Founded in 2015 by Jonathan Melmed , the firm boasts a dynamic team of 14 legal professionals who are unwavering in their pursuit of justice for workers.



Team Members :

Jonathan Melmed: Founder and managing partner of Melmed Law Group in Los Angeles. Leading advocate for employee rights in discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and wage disputes. Known for his strategic approach, Jonathan has secured significant recoveries for his clients. He oversees a team of skilled attorneys committed to providing top-notch representation. Recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star every year from 2018 to 2024, Jonathan has successfully litigated and obtained recoveries in hundreds of class actions. Rosalie Candelario: Attorney at Melmed Law Group, focusing on assisting prospective clients and analyzing claims related to wage-and-hour class actions, harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, and whistleblowing. Megan Ross: Senior attorney with Melmed Law Group, focusing on class and PAGA representative actions alongside individual cases, employing a pragmatic approach rooted in client-centered advocacy. Kyle Smith: Senior attorney with Melmed Law Group with a strong background in legal writing who uses his diverse skill set to advocate for employee rights. He has consistently been acknowledged as a Super Lawyers Rising Star since 2018. Ross Quient: Senior attorney with Melmed Law Group, highly skilled negotiator focusing on novel wage-and-hour claims, harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, retaliation, and whistleblower cases. Laura Supanich: Senior attorney with Melmed Law Group, managing a team of attorneys and legal staff, exclusively representing employees in state and federal courts throughout the United States. Laura’s practice is split between wage-and-hour class actions and individual claims, including claims for harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, and whistleblowers. Michiko Vartanian: Associate attorney with Melmed Law Group, dedicated to advocating for employees in state and federal court. She has extensive experience in litigating wage and hour, harassment, and discrimination claims. Maria Burciaga: Associate attorney with Melmed Law Group, representing employees in California in state court, federal court, and arbitration. Her practice focuses on wage-and-hour class actions and individual claims, including harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, and whistleblowing. Meghan Higday: Senior attorney with Melmed Law Group, represents employees in state court, federal court, and arbitration. Meghan’s practice is split between wage-and-hour class actions and individual claims, including claims for harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, and whistleblowing. Hannah Becker: Associate attorney with Melmed Law Group, committed to advancing employee rights in both wage-and-hour class actions and individual claims. Emma McGinn: Associate attorney at Melmed Law Group, with a passion for safeguarding employees’ rights. Her practice is split between wage-and-hour class actions and individual claims, including claims for harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, and whistleblowing. Rebecca Harteker: Associate attorney at Melmed Law Group, passionate about plaintiff-side work and protecting workers from being taken advantage of by their employers in individual and class action cases. Amanda Marshall: Attorney at Melmed Law Group, focusing on guiding potential clients and assessing claims concerning class actions related to wage and hour disputes, as well as addressing issues such as harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, and whistleblower matters. Eric Lund: Attorney at Melmed Law Group, focusing on aiding potential clients and evaluating claims pertaining to class actions concerning wage and hour disputes, harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, and whistleblower cases.

Practice Areas :

Severance Agreement Review: Assisting employees in understanding and negotiating severance packages.

Assisting employees in understanding and negotiating severance packages. Sexual Harassment: Advocating for victims of workplace sexual harassment.

Advocating for victims of workplace sexual harassment. Stock Options Litigation: Representing employees in disputes over stock options and equity compensation.

Representing employees in disputes over stock options and equity compensation. PAGA and Class Action: Leading large-scale lawsuits for widespread employment violations.

Leading large-scale lawsuits for widespread employment violations. Work Discrimination: Fighting against discrimination based on race, gender, age, and more.

Fighting against discrimination based on race, gender, age, and more. Pregnancy and Gender Discrimination: Protecting the rights of pregnant employees and those facing gender bias.

Protecting the rights of pregnant employees and those facing gender bias. Whistleblower Protections: Defending employees who report or complain about illegal activities.

Defending employees who report or complain about illegal activities. Wrongful Termination: Challenging unjust terminations.

Challenging unjust terminations. Workplace Retaliation: Protecting employees from retaliation after reporting misconduct.

Protecting employees from retaliation after reporting misconduct. Meal and Rest Break Claims: Ensuring employees receive legally mandated breaks.

Ensuring employees receive legally mandated breaks. Unpaid Wages: Recovering owed wages for employees.

Recovering owed wages for employees. Unreimbursed Business Expenses: Seeking compensation for business expenses not covered by employers.

Dedication to Advocacy:

Melmed Law Group has recovered over $125 million for employees, demonstrating their dedication to achieving justice for those wronged in the workplace. We offer personalized legal services and operate on a contingency fee basis, ensuring clients only pay our attorneys’ fees if we win their case.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation , visit Melmed Law Group or contact us at (310) 824-3828.

Media Contact:

Paniz Rad

Marketing Director

Melmed Law Group

Phone: (310) 824-3828

Email: paniz@melmedlaw.com

About Melmed Law Group :

Melmed Law Group is dedicated to protecting employee rights throughout California. They provide comprehensive legal services, from initial consultations to courtroom advocacy, ensuring justice for those wronged in the workplace.