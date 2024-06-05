Ground Defense Systems Market Poised to Surge to $79.16 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research Insights

Ground Defense System Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ground defense system market generated $48.56 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $79.16 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, top segments, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in investments to develop autonomous weapons and surge in demand for multi-role armored vehicles drive the growth of the global ground defense system market. However, high costs of ground defense systems hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in investments for robotics technologies in unmanned ground vehicles and rise in defense spending across the world present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

BAE Systems plc,

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA,

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.,

MBDA,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

Rheinmetall AG,

Raytheon Technologies Corporation,

Thales Group.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

Based on application, the combat segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments including logistics & transportation, surveillance and reconnaissance, intelligence & data warfare, training, and others.

Based on end user, the military segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global ground defense system market, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments including defense intelligence and law enforcement.

Based on region, North America is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By application, the combat segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of operation, the unmanned segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on end user, the military segment is projected to lead the global ground defense system market.

Region wise, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

