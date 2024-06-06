Scolaris Finance chooses Sopra Banking Software’s SBP Core Amplitude solution

MALI, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scolaris Finance SA announces its partnership with Sopra Banking Software (SBS) for the implementation of the SBP Core Amplitude solution.

To accelerate the development of its activities and provide flexible, tailored financing solutions to its clients, Scolaris Finance SA, a fintech created to meet the needs of students and professionals seeking education and training, has strategically decided to adopt the latest version of SBS's SBP Core Amplitude solution.

"The adoption of the SBP Core Amplitude solution is a crucial step to boost our expansion," said Dr. Simon Aziati, Chairman of the Board of Scolaris Finance SA.

The regional and international experience of SBS in similar projects convinced Scolaris Finance SA to embark on this ambitious project with them. This partnership has a dual significant impact: on the one hand, it supports Scolaris in its growth, and on the other, it provides a robust information system that fosters its development and supports families and students. By strengthening Scolaris's capabilities, SBS helps improve the fintech's efficiency in fulfilling its social mission.

"We are very proud to support Scolaris Finance SA in this project, which marks the beginning of a strong partnership between our two companies," emphasized Auguste Bertrand, Head of MEA at Sopra Banking Software.



About Scolaris Finance SA

Scolaris Finance SA is a Meso-finance fintech company, created exclusively to meet the needs of students and professionals seeking training, with solutions specifically tailored to these types of needs. It promotes education for all by providing access to essential resources for financing studies. Visit www.scolarisfinance.com.



About Sopra Banking Software

Sopra Banking Software (SBS) is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 5,000 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is a subsidiary of European digital consulting leader Sopra Steria (EPA: SOP), a 56,000-person company that generates annual revenue of €5.8 billion in 2023. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

