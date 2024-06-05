AutoEasy.com Launches First of Its Kind AI Car-Buying Expert to Help Shoppers Find Their Ideal Vehicle
The AI expert provides accurate real-time data, detailed comparisons and ultra-personalized recommendations based on preferences, lifestyle and budget.
I couldn’t find an online source that could filter for all of my requirements and guide me to a vehicle. At that moment, I realized a well-trained AI would be the perfect solution.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Searching for the ideal vehicle can be time-consuming and daunting. Data shows that 95% of consumers use online resources to gather information before ever stepping foot in a dealership and 67% of car buyers have specific vehicle requirements when searching. However, most shoppers are suspicious of the information they gather online, believing the content is likely biased or unreliable. Insert AutoEasy.com, the first-of-its-kind platform that harnesses the world’s automotive resources into an AI car-buying expert, named Axel, to make the car shopping experience accurate, unbiased, ultra-personalized and easy.
— Daniel Yuabov, AutoEasy Founder and CEO
“We wanted to build a platform to help individuals find the perfect vehicle for their lifestyle while saving them time, money and hassle,” states Daniel Yuabov, the founder and CEO of AutoEasy. “The idea grew out of my personal experience. For years, family and friends have considered me the car-buying expert. Yet when it came time for me to conduct my most recent car search, I struggled. I wanted a family-friendly sports car that doesn’t lose its value. To my surprise, I couldn’t find one online source that could filter for all of my requirements and guide me to a vehicle. At that moment, I realized a well-trained AI would be the perfect solution.”
With AutoEasy, shoppers can input their preferences and requirements, discover the perfect vehicle for their lifestyle, access competitive purchase quotes and be connected with a dealer– all while being guided by Axel, the AutoEasy AI Expert, every step of the way. Axel understands and responds to a buyer’s unique requirements and guides them to the vehicle they may not even know exists.
Whether consumers are searching for the best 3-row SUVs with hybrid engines or the most budget-friendly electric cars for students, AutoEasy makes it easy for shoppers to find exactly what they need by providing shoppers with personalized recommendations and data they can trust.
“Axel, our AutoEasy AI car-buying expert is truly an expert, says Yuabov. We trained Axel on real data to ensure the information supplied is accurate and up-to-date. A lot of AI tools on the market will hallucinate and make up vehicles that don’t even exist. Car shoppers don’t have to worry about that on our platform,” says Yuabov.
Ultimately, AutoEasy aims to guide the user through the entire car-buying journey to create a full-circle experience–from providing custom recommendations, locating the vehicle, serving as an advocate during the negotiation process, keeping the buyer up-to-date with maintenance and eventually helping them to sell the vehicle, if and when the time comes.
With exclusive editorial content including over 20,000 niche buyer’s guides and the ability to generate an unlimited number of criteria combinations on-demand, AutoEasy is the easiest way to find the perfect car – with expert guidance from AI to Z.
About AutoEasy
Launched in 2024, AutoEasy.com is the world’s first platform with a comprehensive AI-driven car-buying expert. AutoEasy provides ultra-personalized vehicle recommendations and detailed rankings to help consumers make informed decisions effortlessly. Utilizing a vast array of data points that match user preferences and needs, shoppers can input their unique preferences and requirements, find the ideal vehicle, access competitive purchase quotes and be directed to a dealer with expert guidance along the way. AutoEasy’s founder and CEO, Daniel Yuabov, successfully founded and exited Carvoy–the leading online checkout platform for auto dealerships. Today, Yuabov is pioneering again, leveraging AI to provide accurate, unbiased research curated to help users find the ideal vehicle for their lifestyle and budget. To begin your search, visit https://www.autoeasy.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: Anita S. Lane
Sensei Communications
+1 310-824-3193
