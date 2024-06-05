BEINCOURT’s EASYCOURT Audiovisual Solutions Added to Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Contract

BEINCOURT’s Innovative Preconfigured Courtroom AV Solutions Now Available to Federal and State Courts

SAN ANTONIO, Texas and RESTON, Va., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEINCOURT, an innovative virtual and hybrid courtroom solutions developer, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that BEINCOURT’s EASYCOURT Solutions have been added to Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract. The contract addition enables Carahsoft and BEINCOURT to provide the innovative new EASYCOURT courtroom AV solutions to Federal and State courts.



NASPO ValuePoint is a cooperative purchasing program facilitating public procurement solicitations and agreements using a lead-state model. The program provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states and the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers the highest valued, reliable and competitively sourced contracts, offering public entities outstanding pricing.

BEINCOURT is at the forefront of developing audiovisual technology for courtrooms, aiming to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of judicial proceedings through innovation. Its products and solutions are tailored to meet the evolving demands of today’s modern hybrid courts.

EASYCOURT is a reliable, affordable, preconfigured hybrid court AV solution that simplifies setup and installation, making it accessible for any court. Designed for reliability and ease of use, it seamlessly integrates with today's leading video conferencing platforms to support both in-person and virtual court proceedings. This solution offers a straightforward way for courts to upgrade their audiovisual capabilities efficiently and cost-effectively.

"We are thrilled about the addition of our EASYCOURT solutions to Carahsoft’s NASPO contract, which significantly simplifies the procurement process for Government clients,” said Gregory Fechner, Vice President of Business Development at BEINCOURT. “At BEINCOURT, we are fully committed to offering a reliable and cost-effective courtroom audio-video solution to courts nationwide. Through this milestone with Carahsoft, we are furthering our mission to equip courts with reliable and accessible modern hybrid AV technology, enabling them to conduct proceedings efficiently, whether in-person or online."

“Carahsoft is pleased to announce the availability of BEINCOURT’s audiovisual technology for courtrooms to NASPO members,” said Tiffany Goddard, Program Executive for Legal Technology Solutions at Carahsoft. “Adding BEINCOURT to our NASPO contract ensures State and Federal courts have easy access to its cutting-edge technology solutions, streamlining the Government’s transition to advanced, modern courtroom AV systems. This expansion of our partnership reflects Carahsoft’s commitment to working with our vendors and reseller partners to empower the Public Sector to serve all citizens and carry out its essential duties regardless of location.”

BEINCOURT’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (571) 591-6200 or BEINCOURT@carahsoft.com; or download BEINCOURT’s Courtroom Technology Solutions brief.

About BEINCOURT

An end-to-end technology platform that enhances the in-person court experience, simplifies virtual hearings, and allows for a state-of-the-art Hybrid experience. BEINCOURT delivers innovative audio and video technology solutions designed to reinvent courtroom communication for today's physical, virtual, and hybrid courtrooms. Our commitment is to provide courts with reliable, affordable, and user-friendly technology experiences that empower seamless proceedings. As our name suggests, BEINCOURT is dedicated to enhancing access to justice through cutting-edge technology, accessible from virtually anywhere. Visit us at www.BEINCOURT.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Legal and Courtroom Technology, Customer Experience and Engagement, Mobility, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

