Normalyze Heads for the Bullseye in New GigaOm Radar Report for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

SAN FRANCISCO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Normalyze , the pioneer of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solutions, today announced that GigaOm has recognized the company as a leader in its recent Radar Report for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) . The report highlights Normalyze's commitment to a roadmap that continues to set the pace for the rest of the DSPM market, helping enterprises secure their data across SaaS, PaaS, public or multi-cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments.



“Normalyze's comprehensive approach to data security, with its cloud-based solution catering to various environments and its innovative One-Pass Scanner, highlights its dedication to safeguarding valuable data for midsize to large enterprises,” said Paul Stringfellow, Contributing Analyst at GigaOm. “By providing customizable remediation options, Normalyze’s DSPM solution empowers businesses to proactively address security risks and maintain a robust data security posture.”

GigaOm’s DSPM Radar Report praises Normalyze for its innovation and ease-of-use to protect company data. The report highlights Normalyze’s One-Pass Scanner, unique risk assessments through monetary evaluation, integrations with Cohesity and Snowflake for enhanced data protection and classification, and its Automated Detection and Response capabilities as contributing to its leading position as a DSPM solution. Normalyze is also praised for its success in data lineage visualization, which offers a clear graphical representation of data flow and upcoming features to provide detailed insights into data processes. This lineage capability, critical to customers in highly-regulated industries, is not possible with other vendors who use the Extract and Scan method of pulling snapshots of their customer data in order to perform their DSPM scans. Download the GigaOm Radar for Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) report .

“We are honored by the recognition from GigaOm, as it underscores the importance of DSPM to help organizations protect their data wherever it resides,” said Amer Deeba, CEO at Normalyze. “Our focus is on enabling and securing our customers' biggest data initiatives, including saying ‘yes’ to Gen AI, empowering their users to access data while enforcing least privilege, optimizing data storage costs by finding duplicate and abandoned data, quantifying risk and automating compliance requirements across complex data environments.”

About Normalyze

Normalyze is the pioneer in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), enabling organizations to effectively secure data at scale across SaaS, PaaS, public or multi-cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments. Normalyze fills the security gaps created by complex data landscapes, data lakes, shadow data and Generative AI by accurately and quickly discovering, classifying and visualizing the total data attack surface. With Normalyze, data and security teams can quantify risks and prioritize remediation plans to prevent data breaches, enforce least privilege access to sensitive data, optimize data storage and leverage AI for business.

Founded by industry veterans Ravi Ithal and Amer Deeba, and backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Battery Ventures, Normalyze holds 11 patents in data security and is used by global organizations including Albertsons, Snowflake, Informatica and many others.

About GigaOm

GigaOm provides technical, operational, and business advice for IT’s strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives. Enterprise business leaders, CIOs, and technology organizations partner with GigaOm for practical, actionable, strategic, and visionary advice for modernizing and transforming their business. GigaOm’s advice empowers enterprises to successfully compete in an increasingly complicated business atmosphere that requires a solid understanding of constantly changing customer demands.

GigaOm works directly with enterprises both inside and outside of the IT organization to apply proven research and methodologies designed to avoid pitfalls and roadblocks while balancing risk and innovation. Research methodologies include but are not limited to adoption and benchmarking surveys, use cases, interviews, ROI/TCO, market landscapes, strategic trends, and technical benchmarks. Our analysts possess 20+ years of experience advising a spectrum of clients from early adopters to mainstream enterprises.

GigaOm’s perspective is that of the unbiased enterprise practitioner. Through this perspective, GigaOm connects with engaged and loyal subscribers on a deep and meaningful level.

About the report

This is GigaOm’s first year evaluating the DSPM space in the context of its Key Criteria and Radar reports. The report examines twelve of the top DSPM solutions in the market and compares each organization's offerings, including table stakes, key features, nonfunctional requirements, and emerging features. The goal is to provide an overview of the market, identify leading DSPM offerings, and help decision-makers make a more informed investment decision.

