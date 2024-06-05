Lounge Lizard Worldwide Completes Advanced Digital Transformation for Winspire
We are thrilled with the outcome of this project. Our goal was to provide Winspire with a robust, scalable system that simplifies their processes and enhances user experience,”LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc., a leading web design company and digital marketing agency, is proud to announce the successful completion of an extensive digital transformation project for Winspire, a company known for offering unique charity vacation packages for nonprofit fundraising auctions.
— Ken Braun, Co-owner of Lounge Lizard
About Winspire
Winspire provides exclusive travel experiences that nonprofits can auction to raise funds without any upfront costs. To improve their website and CRM functionality, Winspire partnered with Lounge Lizard for a comprehensive digital overhaul.
Project Highlights
Lounge Lizard's transformation for Winspire involved the seamless integration of a new HubSpot CRM system with a WordPress-based website, along with automation of key business processes and ensuring future scalability. Key project achievements include:
-HubSpot Integration: Implemented using the HubSpot PHP SDK, ensuring easy upgrades and future-proofing.
-Custom WordPress Plugin: Developed to manage all integration processes with HubSpot, ensuring seamless operation within the WordPress environment.
-Automated Functional Flows: Including user account syncing, experience updates, suitcase management, and trip redemption.
Technical Implementation
-Experiences Sync: Automated hourly updates of travel experiences between HubSpot and the website, keeping information current.
-User Account Syncing: New website users are automatically added as HubSpot contacts, streamlining user management.
Suitcase and Deal Management: Automation of suitcase creation and updates in HubSpot, including detailed trip package management.
-Trip Redemption: A streamlined interface for auction winners to manage trip details, reducing manual steps and enhancing the user experience.
Mid-Project Migration
The project also included a mid-project migration from Salesforce to HubSpot. This process involved collaboration with the HubSpot development team to handle data migration and set up custom objects and workflows, ensuring a seamless transition and integration.
Lounge Lizard's successful digital transformation for Winspire highlights their expertise in custom development and strategic integration, significantly enhancing Winspire's operations and user experience.
"We are thrilled with the outcome of this project. Our goal was to provide Winspire with a robust, scalable system that simplifies their processes and enhances user experience," said Ken Braun, Co-Founder of Lounge Lizard. "This transformation meets their current needs and sets them up for future growth."
For more information about Lounge Lizard and their web design and digital marketing services, please visit www.loungelizard.com.
###
About Lounge Lizard:
Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency celebrating its 25th year in business. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
Ken Braun
Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc
+1 888-444-0110 ext. 102
email us here