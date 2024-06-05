Conical Top Bulk Bag Market Trends Projected to Reach USD 376.51 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.50%
Conical Top Bulk Bag Market Size Share, Growth, Trends & Regional Analysis Report 2024-2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “According to the SNS Insider report, the Conical Top Bulk Bag Market Growth is projected to experience significant growth, reaching an estimated USD 376.51 billion by 2031.
The expanding food and chemical industries are promoting growth, with a projected rise in demand for conical top bags for packaging grains, powders, and resins by an estimated 15% by 2031.
This rise is driven by the growing global population and its expanding appetite for packaged food and chemical products. Secondly, the construction sector is a significant contributor, with a predicted 12% increase in demand for these bags for sand and cement packaging by 2025.
This is driven by rising infrastructure development projects in emerging economies like India and China. Sustainability concerns are influencing market dynamics. Berry Global Inc., a major player, has introduced recyclable conical top bags, catering to the growing eco-conscious consumer base.
One key challenge is stricter environmental regulations, particularly those aimed at curbing deforestation.
Polypropylene, a major material in conical top bulk bags, often relies on wood pulp sources that raise sustainability concerns. For instance, a 2023 study by WWF found that packaging production, including plastics, contributed to 10% of global deforestation. This could lead to restrictions on raw material acquisition for companies like Berry Global Group, Inc. and Starlinger Group, impacting conical top bulk bag production. Additionally, the inherent limitations of these bags in terms of fire and water resistance can hinder their adoption in specific industries. For Instance, companies transporting moisture-sensitive chemicals like calcium chloride might opt for alternative packaging solutions.
Major Players Listed in this Report are:
- ABC Polymer Industries
- LLC
- LONGYOUXIAN JINlONG PAPER CO. LTD
- GLOBAL-PAK, INC
- UNOVEL INDUSTRIES PVT LTD
- Manyan Inc
- Bulk Corp International
- Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd
- Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt. Ltd
- Woven International
- Nexevo Technologies
The growing focus on sustainable packaging creates a gap for these bags in the e-commerce and food sectors.
E-commerce giants like Amazon and Alibaba are constantly seeking eco-friendly solutions for bulk shipments, and conical top bags' reusability and recyclability position them perfectly. A 2023 study by SNS Insider found that the global e-commerce packaging market is expected to reach USD 114.4 billion by 2031, highlighting the vast potential. Additionally, the rising demand for organic and locally sourced food can be addressed by conical top bags.
Their ability to safely store and transport grains, pulses, and other food products aligns with consumer preferences for minimal chemical processing. Partnering with agricultural cooperatives like National Farmers Union (NFU) in the US or Krishak Bharati Cooperatives Limited (KRIBHCO) in India could open doors to this segment.
Conical Top Bulk Bag Market Key Segments:
By Liners
- Baffled Liner with Flanges
- Form Fit liner with Horizontal Flanges
- Form Fit Liner with Vertical Flanges
- Form Fit with Tabs
By Capacity
- From 500 kg to 1 Ton
- 1 Ton to 2.5 Ton
By Safety Aspect Ratio
- 5:1
- 6:1
By End- Users
- Food Packaging
- Chemical Packaging
- Sand and Cement Packaging
- Construction Material Packaging
- Animal Feed Packaging
Asia Pacific, led by countries like India and China, is expected to be a growth engine due to its booming industrial sector, particularly in construction and chemicals.
Here, vertically integrated manufacturers like Jumbo Bag and Unovel Industries are capitalizing by offering cost-effective solutions. Latin America is another emerging market with potential, driven by government investments in infrastructure development. Local players like BigBags International are well-positioned to cater to this demand with their expertise in customized bag designs.
Competitive Landscape:
- When it comes to liners, baffled liners with flanges, produced by companies like Greif Inc. and Schoeller Holdings, hold the largest share around 35% due to their superior stability during transportation, particularly for powdery or flaky materials.
- However, form-fit liners with horizontal flanges offered by Berry Global and U Flex are gaining traction around 20% share in cost-sensitive applications where easier installation is a priority. For liquid or high-moisture content products, form-fit liners with vertical flanges capture a niche segment around 15% due to their efficient filling and discharge capabilities.
- Interestingly, a smaller yet fast-growing segment around 10% is form-fit liners with tabs, championed by companies like Naughty Bags and LPS Industries.
Recent Developments:
- Berry Global Inc., for instance, introduced its XForce FIBC which uses recycled resin for up to 25% of its material composition. This eco-friendly option provides to companies with environmental sustainability goals.
- Asia Bulk Sacks Pvt. Ltd. is focusing on geographic expansion, having recently established a new manufacturing facility in Vietnam. This strategic move strengthens their presence in the booming Southeast Asian market.
- Nexevo Technologies is at the forefront, integrating radio frequency identification (RFID) tags into their conical top bulk bags. This allows for real-time tracking and improved inventory management for clients in the construction and chemical industries.
Key Takeaways
- The increasing demand for efficient packaging solutions is driving the market. Conical top bags offer easy filling and discharge due to their funnel-shaped design, reducing labor costs and product waste.
- The growing focus on sustainability presents an opportunity for eco-friendly conical top bags. These can be manufactured from recyclable or biodegradable materials, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and businesses.
- The thriving construction and chemical industries are expected to promote conical top bulk bag demand. These industries rely heavily on the secure and efficient transportation of bulk materials, making conical top bags a favourable option.
- With rising investments in infrastructure and chemical production globally, the conical top bulk bag market is poised for continued expansion.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1.Introduction
2.Research Methodology
3.Market Dynamics
4.Impact Analysis
5.Value Chain Analysis
6.Porter’s 5 forces model
7.PEST Analysis
8.Conical Top Bulk Bag Market Segmentation, By Liners
9.Conical Top Bulk Bag Market Segmentation, By Capacity
10.Conical Top Bulk Bag Market Segmentation, By Safety Aspect Ratio
11.Conical Top Bulk Bag Market Segmentation, By End- Users
12.Regional Analysis
13.Company Profiles
14.Competitive Landscape
15.Conclusion
Continue....
