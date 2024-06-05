Formerly Homeless and Disabled Veterans and Their Families Get New Start in Midland Park, New Jersey
EINPresswire.com/ -- WHEN/WHERE:
Friday, June 14, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.
714 Godwin Avenue, Midland Park NJ
On this Flag Day, a powerful display of community support will welcome four formerly homeless and disabled veterans and their children to newly built and fully furnished apartments in Midland Park. After years of instability, these brave men and women who served our nation finally have a place to call home.
A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will mark this special occasion. Elected officials, government representatives, project sponsors, community leaders and nonprofit partners will be in attendance. The Ceremony will include the veterans and their families who will receive the keys to their new
residences.
"Despite their selfless service and sacrifices for our nation, an unacceptable number of our military veterans have endured the indignity of homelessness after returning from duty.", said A.J. Luna, U.S. Army Veteran and Co-Founder of NJ SOS Veteran Stakeholders. "This incredible community partnership is doing something about it. Today, on a day where we honor our flag, we opened the doors to not just four new apartments, but four new lives filled with dignity, security and hope for these veterans and their families. It's a true testament to the gratitude we have for their service and sacrifice."
The collaborative effort involves partners who have come together to support the resiliency of these veterans and their families: the NJ Department of Community Affairs, Nouvelle LLC, Catholic Charities, Making It Home at Advance Housing, NJ Elks, Homes for Veterans, B4VOIN (Bikes 4 Veterans and Others In Need), Welcome Home Vets, Ferraro Moving & Storage, among others. Their collective work, including the donation of furniture from Bergen County residents, has transformed four units into comfortable homes outfitted with all the essentials.
This remarkable event gives veterans and their families the opportunity to share their experiences and express their thanks – a celebration filled with emotion and display of our collective commitment to those who have protected the many freedoms we have today.
Media Contacts
Luciano Bruni, Managing Principal, Nouvelle LLC (building developer)
973-903-0268
Cynthia Massarsky, Founder, Making-It-Home
201-803-4608
A.J. Luna, Co-Founder
NJ SOS Veteran Stakeholder Group
+1 201-431-6240
njsosvets@gmail.com