“Between the Water and Clouds, Take Two” (水雲間 * 水云间) An Outdoor Place-based Dance Drama
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted by Asian Media Access and Phoenix Chinese Dance Academy, we will present an Outdoor Dance Drama – “Between the Water and Clouds, Take Two” at:
Date: June 8th, 2024 from 8:00pm – 10:00pm
Rain Day Option: June 9th, 2024 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm
Location: The Peavey Plaza, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403-2406
Build on the 2023 amazing success, we present you once again – the Multidisciplinary Dance Drama “Between the Water and Clouds, Take Two” at the Peavey Plaza. With brand new cast, new dance choreographies, this Dance Drama once again intends to illustrate the Chinese philosophy of simple and peaceful lifestyle to support the post-COVID era, through the artistic excellence of Chinese dance, music and poetry.
Inspired by Chinese poet Wang Wei’s famous work “MY RETREAT AT MOUNT ZHONGNAN” poem:
中歲頗好道，晚家南山陲。興來每獨往，勝事空自知。
行到水窮處，坐看雲起時。偶然值林叟，談笑無還期。
My heart in middle age found the Way. And I came to dwell at the foot of this mountain. When the spirit moves, I wander alone. Amid beauty that is all for me....
I will walk till the water checks my path,
Then sit and watch the rising clouds --
And some day meet an old wood-cutter
And talk and laugh and forget about time.
Inspired by this beautiful poem, four scenes are created:
1）山水空灵之美 - 水云间带出令人向往的简单、闲适的意境
Scene One: The ethereal beauty of mountains and rivers between the water and clouds bring out a simple and leisurely lifestyle that is yearning by everyone.
2）雨鄉憂思之美 - 水云间反映出離鄉背井的哀愁， 及戀人間的思念
Scene Two: The feeling blue in the raining village between the water and clouds reflect the sadness of leaving home and the longing of love ones.
3）邊境遼闊之美 - 水云间描繪出江山萬里的家國情仇
Scene Three: The endless boundaries between the water and clouds depict the hardship and pride of guarding the country’s borders.
4）禅思治癒之美 - 水云间参悟出心宽簡單的養生之道
Scene Four: The meditation and healing between the water and clouds enlighten the simple way of mindfulness lifestyle.
Utilizing the dynamic landscape design of Peavey Plaza, the entire stage will be built just above the surface of the water, providing the audience with a close touch of the Chinese scenery along with Asian cultural elements. Our aquatic tableau will be one of the most sensational live performances of the summer. Ange Hwang, the Produce of the “Between the Water and Clouds,” show, has highlighted: “The project name is representing the Philosophy of Chinese Arts. For example, in the Chinese Landscaping Ink Painting always include the Clouds and River, and in between, there would be a single house with tree, where is the most peaceful paradise for any human being can own. So often Between the Water and Clouds has translated into the highest value through the philosophy of simple and peaceful life style one can achieve.”
To highlight such Artistic Vision, Between the Water and Cloud project will showcase various Chinese Arts - Calligraphy/Dance/Ink and Brush Painting/Poetry, and fusion all together with contemporary perspectives along with a environmental justice twist. With Chinese water sleeves and traditional cloud symbol dance movements, a series of new performing skits are created by the Phenix Dance Studio to portray these themes, and take our audience wondering Between the Water and Clouds.
Thanks for all our sponsors: Asian American Business Resilience Network, Chinese American Chamber of Commerce – MN, City of Minneapolis/Health Department, Downtown Improvement District, Hennepin County, Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, and Pan Asian Arts Alliance
*********************
Asian Media Access, a community-based organization dedicated to using community organizing multimedia and technology for social betterment, especially in Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities with high concentrations of immigrants and refugees. The mission of Asian Media Access is to “connect the disconnected”. To get connected with AMA, please visit www.amamedia.org, and Like our Facebook page, “Asian Media Access”.
Phoenix Chinese Dance Academy, is led and choreographed by Acclaimed Chinese American Artist, Ying Li. Phoenix Chinese Dance Academy strives to share the beauty of performing arts and continues to be North America’s most comprehensive Chinese performing arts educational institution, and has successfully served more than 150 students annually. Currently, the Academy has 7 different levels and ages groups. For more information, please check our website at https://www.phoenixchinesedance.org/
Photo Credit: 2023 “Between the Water and Clouds” at the Peavey Plaza, for more info – please check - https://ww1.amamedia.org/bwc-post-press-release/
# # #
For More Information, please contact Asian Media Access at 612-376-7715, or Chineamamedia@amamedia.org, and check-up our website at www.amamedia.org.
Ange Hwang
Asian Media Access
+1 612-376-7715
