A Million Tokens Up for Grabs: Join LightCycle's RadianceMiles Airdrop

London, UK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightCycle is set to launch the new RadianceMiles points system on June 5. As an eagerly anticipated Web3 project, LightCycle aims to provide users with the best digital fashion and entertainment experiences. The introduction of the RadianceMiles points system will further enhance user participation and engagement while offering lucrative rewards to community members.

About LightCycle

LightCycle is an innovative Web3 project developed by a team of over a hundred members. With nearly $3 million invested in product development over the past three years, we have utilized Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) and edge rendering technology to bring the digital fashion and entertainment world into the metaverse. Since its inception, we have built a strong global community, attracting over one million active users. Our platform is a digital fashion hub and a social and creative space where creators and users interact to create unique digital experiences.

Collaboration with Top Brands and Celebrities

To enhance brand influence and user experience, LightCycle has collaborated with top brands and celebrities, including Diesel, Jägermeister, and AI singer Desdemona. The renowned ape NFT HAPE will also develop HAPE 2.0 on our platform. These partnerships boost market visibility and provide users with diverse digital experiences.



Strategic Investments and Market Recognition

We are honoured to receive strategic investments from Bybit, HashKey Capital, and Web3port Foundation. These investments provide strong financial support and demonstrate our leading position in the Web3 field, helping us expand platform functionality and enhance user experience.



Introduction to the RadianceMiles Points System

RadianceMiles is designed to reward active community users. By participating in activities, completing daily tasks, and community challenges, users can accumulate points. These points can be used to redeem exclusive content and participate in future airdrops and rewards.



Diverse Task System

RadianceMiles offers various tasks to meet different user needs. Daily tasks such as check-ins and retweets ensure continuous participation, while fixed tasks like following on Twitter are completed once. Through these tasks, users can accumulate points and enhance their rewards.



Unique Invitation Mechanism

LightCycle have a unique invitation mechanism to encourage users to invite friends to join the LightCycle community. When user A invites user B, A can receive 20% of B's points after B completes tasks; when B invites user C, B receives 20% of C's points, and A gets 10% of C's points. This system enhances social interaction and community expansion.



Point Bonuses and Exclusive Benefits

LightCycle offer a 1.1x points bonus for users with LightCycle OG NFTs. These NFTs have been popular, and many users actively trade them on the Element exchange. OG NFT holders earn more points and enjoy exclusive benefits, like priority participation in future airdrops and reward programmes.



Future Prospects of RadianceMiles

The launch of RadianceMiles is a milestone for LightCycle and a major innovation in the Web3 ecosystem. This system incentivizes participation, enhances community activity, and lays a foundation for future development.



LightCycle plan to continue optimizing the RadianceMiles system, introducing more engaging tasks and reward mechanisms. We will also explore more collaborations with brands and celebrities to enrich our platform content and bring more value to users.



