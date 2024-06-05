Caprolactam Market Poised for Growth: Key Drivers and Insights Unveiled
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global caprolactam market size was USD 15.07 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The global caprolactam market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by a convergence of factors contributing to market revenue expansion. A recent market research report sheds light on the key drivers, segment insights, and growth projections shaping the landscape of the caprolactam industry.
Driving Forces:
Expansion in Nylon 6 Production Capacity: The escalating demand for nylon fabric across industries, particularly in industrial yarn and coating applications, is fueling the growth of caprolactam market revenue. Nylon 6, a versatile material essential for various applications, relies on caprolactam as a crucial intermediate compound.
Rising Adoption in Electronics: Caprolactam's utilization in electronic components, owing to Nylon 6's exceptional properties such as dielectric strength and heat resistance, is fostering increased adoption in the electronics industry. The proliferation of electronic devices like smartphones and computers is driving the demand for Nylon 6 and, consequently, caprolactam.
Surging Demand for Sustainable Products: The market is witnessing a notable surge in demand for sustainable and bio-based products. Manufacturers are actively exploring renewable feedstocks and bio-based technologies for caprolactam production, aligning with the growing preference for eco-friendly solutions.
Challenges Ahead: Despite the promising growth prospects, the market faces certain challenges that could impede revenue expansion. Issues like caprolactam toxicity, presence of substitute products for Nylon-6, and supply chain disruptions due to fluctuating raw material prices pose significant barriers to market growth.
Segment Insights:
Raw Material Dynamics: Cyclohexane emerges as the dominant raw material segment, primarily due to its pivotal role in Nylon 6 production. The textile, automotive, and construction industries are major consumers, driving sustained demand for cyclohexane.
Application Highlights: Textiles and carpets stand out as the leading application segment, fueled by the versatile properties of Nylon 6. The demand for nylon-based textiles continues to surge, supported by global expansions in textile industries, particularly in emerging economies.
End-Use Analysis: Textile yarn emerges as the largest revenue contributor, owing to its extensive utilization in textile applications across various sectors. Additionally, the plasticizers segment exhibits significant growth potential, driven by the versatility and adaptability of caprolactam in various applications.
Future Outlook: The caprolactam market is poised for robust growth in the foreseeable future, propelled by expanding nylon production capacities, increasing adoption in diverse industries, and a growing emphasis on sustainability. However, addressing challenges such as toxicity concerns and supply chain disruptions will be crucial for sustaining this growth trajectory.
The comprehensive insights provided by the market research report offer stakeholders valuable perspectives to navigate the evolving landscape of the caprolactam market, capitalize on growth opportunities, and address emerging challenges effectively.
Caprolactam Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The caprolactam market is consolidated, with a few small and large companies accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Caprolactams.
Some of the major companies included in the caprolactam market report are:
Toray Industries, Inc.
Luxi Group
Domo Chemicals
Fibrant
Advansix
UBE Corporation
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
China Petrochemical Corporation.
BASF SE
Aquafil S.p.A.
Caprolactam Latest Industry Updates
In September 2022, Xuyang Group launched caprolactam production at its Cangzhou Park facility, completing the second phase of a 300,000-ton annual expansion project. This expansion increased their total production capacity to 750,000 tons per year.
In March 2022, Domo Chemicals significantly increased its caprolactam production capacity in Germany, reaching 500,000 tons per year, up from 176,000 tons per year.
Caprolactam Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented caprolactam market on the basis of raw material, application, end-use, and region:
Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2032)
Phenol
Cyclohexane
End Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2032)
Nylon 6 Resins
Nylon 6 Fibers
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2032)
Engineering Resins and Films
Industrial Yarns
Textiles and Carpets
Other Applications
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2032)
Textile Yarn
Textile Stiffeners
Film Coatings
Synthetic Leather
Plastics
Plasticizers
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
