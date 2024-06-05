My DCMA: Thomas Gloor, DCMA Northeast program integrator

HARTFORD, Conn. –

My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Thomas Gloor shares his story.

My name is Thomas Gloor, and I’m the program integrator for the Hydra-70 family of 2.75-inch aviation rocket munitions.

My job duties include being DCMA’s lead for performance monitoring, synchronization, analysis, and program assessment report covering the Hydra 70 Aerial Rocket. The position requires frequent contact with the defense contractor, the government project manager, the contracting activity, and other Office of the Secretary of Defense stakeholders to resolve complex program risks and issues.

I've been a part of the DCMA team for almost 5 years.

I like working at DCMA because it allows me to work with very talented members of a program support team focused and uniquely positioned to hold major defense contractors accountable for delivery against contractual requirements. In our capacity, we are the eyes and ears for various buying activities across the Department of Defense.

I choose this career field and this agency because, in my previous military career, I served under a phenomenal program executive officer who reinforced in his program managers the recognition that we had a mission which requires we always consider support to two equally important customers: our warfighters and the U.S. taxpayer. DCMA, as a compliance organization, is uniquely positioned across the supply chain and can use different contractual levers to ensure compliance and timely delivery at the best value to our customers.

I feel DCMA is important to America's warfighters because the agency maintains a very talented workforce with hundreds, if not thousands, of years of combined experience. The power of this agency is our ability to leverage this experience and take a multifunctional approach. We do what is necessary to ensure trained personnel are in the right positions to provide effective oversight. We provide the most value through independent assessments of contractor performance. Specifically, DCMA surveillance is critical to ensuring not just contract compliance, but also being aware of risks to performance are known ahead of time and are manageable.

My future career goals include not settling for “good enough. ”Instead, I continue to sharpen the tools in my toolbox while assisting with the development of team members to meet their desired career goals.

Something unique about me is I’m a first-generation U.S. citizen born and raised in Vermont.

Some of the great things about working at my location includes the absolute beauty of the State of Vermont during our five seasons: summer, fall, winter, spring and “mud season”. It’s a “dirt road thing,” which everyone should strive to experience in their lifetime.