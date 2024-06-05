Fuel Additives Market Witnesses Robust Growth Driven by Emerging Economies and Regulatory Mandates
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fuel additives market size was USD 6.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The global fuel additives market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by rising demand in emerging economies and stringent government regulations worldwide. A recent market analysis highlights key drivers and insights into market segments and applications.
Emerging Economies Fuel Demand Surge
Countries such as China, India, and Brazil are witnessing a surge in demand for fuel additives, propelled by increasing disposable income and a growing automotive and industrial sector. This heightened demand underscores the necessity for gasoline additives to enhance vehicle and equipment performance.
Focus on Fuel Efficiency Spurs Innovation
The emphasis on fuel efficiency in automobiles and equipment is driving the need for effective fuel additives. Market players are innovating to meet this demand, exemplified by Kawasaki Engines' introduction of KTECH, a 3-in-1 Fuel Treatment, aimed at optimizing fuel usage and enhancing engine performance.
Environmental Concerns Drive Bio-based Solutions
Rising environmental concerns have prompted the development of bio-based fuel additives, aimed at mitigating pollution caused by fossil fuel combustion. These additives offer solutions such as combustion antioxidants and corrosion inhibitors, aligning with global efforts to reduce emissions.
Regulatory Mandates Propel Market Growth
Strict government regulations, such as the Euro 6 emissions standards in the EU and Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements in the U.S., are driving the adoption of fuel additives to lower emissions and improve fuel efficiency.
Market Restraints and Segment Insights
While the market witnesses robust growth, factors such as crude oil price volatility and high production costs for advanced additives pose challenges. However, segments like deposit control additives and cetane improvers are expected to drive market growth, particularly in diesel applications.
Diesel Dominates Market Share
The diesel segment holds a significant share of the global fuel additives market, driven by its extensive use in various industries like agriculture, mining, and transportation. Fuel additives play a crucial role in enhancing diesel performance, increasing fuel efficiency, and reducing emissions.
Steady Growth in Automotive Segment
The automotive segment is poised for steady growth, fueled by demand for fuel performance additives to improve fuel efficiency and comply with regulatory standards. Developing countries like China and India are key contributors to the segment's growth.
Fuel Additives Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global fuel additives market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective fuel additives products in the market.
Afton Chemical
BASF SE
Chevron Oronite Company LLC
Innospec
Evonik Industries AG
The Lubrizol Corporation
Infineum International Limited
TotalEnergies
Croda International Plc
Clariant AG
Baker Hughes Company
Cummins Inc
Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited
Fuel Additives Latest Industry News
On 18 January 2021, Afton Chemical Corporation and ExxonMobil signed an agreement to jointly develop a new line of lubricant and fuel additives aimed at enhancing engine performance and reducing emissions. This strategic partnership aims to leverage Afton's expertise in additive technology and ExxonMobil's expertise in Base Oil technology to create more effective products.
On 11 May 2020, Evonik Industries AG launched a new line of fuel additives called the Dynavis technology. These additives are designed to improve the fuel efficiency and performance of heavy-duty diesel engines. The technology uses a special polymer that reduces friction and wear on engine components, resulting in improved fuel economy and reduced emissions.
Fuel Additives Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global fuel additives market on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Deposit Control Additives
Lubricity Improvers
Cold flow Improvers
Stability Improvers
Corrosion Inhibitors
Octane Improvers
Anti-Icing Fuel Additives
Cetane Improvers
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Diesel
Petrol
Aviation fuel
Other fuel
Industrial Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Chemical & Petrochemical
Oil & Gas (O&G)
Energy & Power
Automotive
Food & Beverages (F&B)
Healthcare
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
