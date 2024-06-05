Fuel Additives Market Witnesses Robust Growth Driven by Emerging Economies and Regulatory Mandates

Emergen Research Logo

Discover the driving forces behind the global fuel additives market growth, from emerging economies to environmental concerns.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fuel additives market size was USD 6.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The global fuel additives market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by rising demand in emerging economies and stringent government regulations worldwide. A recent market analysis highlights key drivers and insights into market segments and applications.

Emerging Economies Fuel Demand Surge

Countries such as China, India, and Brazil are witnessing a surge in demand for fuel additives, propelled by increasing disposable income and a growing automotive and industrial sector. This heightened demand underscores the necessity for gasoline additives to enhance vehicle and equipment performance.

Focus on Fuel Efficiency Spurs Innovation

The emphasis on fuel efficiency in automobiles and equipment is driving the need for effective fuel additives. Market players are innovating to meet this demand, exemplified by Kawasaki Engines' introduction of KTECH, a 3-in-1 Fuel Treatment, aimed at optimizing fuel usage and enhancing engine performance.

Environmental Concerns Drive Bio-based Solutions

Rising environmental concerns have prompted the development of bio-based fuel additives, aimed at mitigating pollution caused by fossil fuel combustion. These additives offer solutions such as combustion antioxidants and corrosion inhibitors, aligning with global efforts to reduce emissions.

Regulatory Mandates Propel Market Growth

Strict government regulations, such as the Euro 6 emissions standards in the EU and Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements in the U.S., are driving the adoption of fuel additives to lower emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

Market Restraints and Segment Insights

While the market witnesses robust growth, factors such as crude oil price volatility and high production costs for advanced additives pose challenges. However, segments like deposit control additives and cetane improvers are expected to drive market growth, particularly in diesel applications.

Diesel Dominates Market Share

The diesel segment holds a significant share of the global fuel additives market, driven by its extensive use in various industries like agriculture, mining, and transportation. Fuel additives play a crucial role in enhancing diesel performance, increasing fuel efficiency, and reducing emissions.

Steady Growth in Automotive Segment

The automotive segment is poised for steady growth, fueled by demand for fuel performance additives to improve fuel efficiency and comply with regulatory standards. Developing countries like China and India are key contributors to the segment's growth.

Fuel Additives Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global fuel additives market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective fuel additives products in the market.

Afton Chemical

BASF SE

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Innospec

Evonik Industries AG

The Lubrizol Corporation

Infineum International Limited

TotalEnergies

Croda International Plc

Clariant AG

Baker Hughes Company

Cummins Inc

Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited

Fuel Additives Latest Industry News

On 18 January 2021, Afton Chemical Corporation and ExxonMobil signed an agreement to jointly develop a new line of lubricant and fuel additives aimed at enhancing engine performance and reducing emissions. This strategic partnership aims to leverage Afton's expertise in additive technology and ExxonMobil's expertise in Base Oil technology to create more effective products.

On 11 May 2020, Evonik Industries AG launched a new line of fuel additives called the Dynavis technology. These additives are designed to improve the fuel efficiency and performance of heavy-duty diesel engines. The technology uses a special polymer that reduces friction and wear on engine components, resulting in improved fuel economy and reduced emissions.

Fuel Additives Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global fuel additives market on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Deposit Control Additives

Lubricity Improvers

Cold flow Improvers

Stability Improvers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Octane Improvers

Anti-Icing Fuel Additives

Cetane Improvers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Diesel

Petrol

Aviation fuel

Other fuel

Industrial Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas (O&G)

Energy & Power

Automotive

Food & Beverages (F&B)

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

