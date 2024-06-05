Aramid Fibers Market Shows Rapid Growth Driven by Diverse Applications and Sustainable Solutions

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aramid fibers market size was USD 4.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. In the ever-evolving landscape of industrial materials, aramid fibers have emerged as a key player, witnessing a surge in demand across various sectors. A recent market research report highlights the pivotal factors propelling the growth of the global aramid fibers market, shedding light on its application diversity and the quest for sustainable alternatives.

Driving Forces

The demand for aramid fibers is fueled by their exceptional mechanical properties, including high strength, abrasion resistance, and heat resistance. This has led to their extensive utilization across industries such as aerospace & military, automotive, electrical insulation, and more.

Moreover, the rising emphasis on lightweight materials for security and protection applications, coupled with the need for emission reduction in vehicles, has further spurred the market growth. Aramid fibers, with their lightweight nature and durability, are finding increasing applications in critical sectors, driving revenue growth.

Sustainable Solutions

Amid growing environmental concerns, the quest for sustainable alternatives has gained momentum. Researchers have made strides in developing fiber composites from biopolymers, offering a more eco-friendly option compared to traditional materials. Additionally, advancements such as the CELLUN composite, which utilizes non-fusible cellulose fibers and thermoplastic derivatized cellulose fibers, present promising alternatives to energy-intensive manufacturing processes.

Segment Insights

The global aramid fibers market is segmented into para-aramid and meta-aramid, with the latter experiencing rapid growth. Meta-aramid fibers, known for their high thermal resistance, are witnessing increasing demand, particularly in flame-resistant apparel for industries like oil and gas. Manufacturers are also focusing on bio-based and recycled options to meet the rising demand for environmentally friendly materials.

In terms of applications, security and protection emerge as the dominant segment, driven by the superior strength and stiffness of aramid fibers. These fibers are integral to protective equipment in defense, law enforcement, and industrial sectors. Similarly, the frictional materials segment is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in automotive and industrial applications.

End-Use Dynamics

Among end-use industries, the automotive sector takes the lead, leveraging aramid fibers to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve safety standards. These fibers, with their remarkable tensile strength and resistance to extreme conditions, are increasingly replacing conventional materials in critical components, reinforcing the automotive industry's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Challenges Ahead

While aramid fibers offer numerous benefits, their non-biodegradable nature poses environmental challenges. Addressing these concerns requires a concerted effort towards sustainable practices and recycling initiatives to minimize pollution and maximize resource efficiency.

Aramid Fibers Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global aramid fibers market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

Dupont

Kolon Industries Inc.

TEIJIN LIMITED

Honeywell International Inc.

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd

Toray Industries Inc.

Kureha Corporation

Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Teijin Aramid

HYOSUNG

Huvis Corporation

China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd.

KERMEL

Aramid Hpm, LLC.

Aramid Fibers Latest Industry News

On June 20, 2023, Kolon Industries Inc. of South Korea intends to double the production output of its para-aramid products by the end of the year by expanding its Gumi plant to meet the growing demand. Industry sources reported on Monday that Kolon Industries is targeting the completion of the production line expansion at the Gumi plant by the year's end, thereby raising the production capacity from 7,500 tons to 15,000 tons per year.

On 28 September 2022, Kolon Industries, Inc. announced its collaboration with Hyosung TNC Corporation, a South Korean company that specializes in the production of tire cords, to develop high-performance tire cords using aramid fibers. The collaboration was aimed at strengthening the companies' presence in the global tire industry.

On 1 July 2021, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. announced its plans to acquire Laird Performance Materials, a U.S. company that specializes in electromagnetic shielding and thermal management solutions. The acquisition was aimed at expanding DuPont's portfolio of advanced materials for 5G networks, electric vehicles, and other emerging technologies.

Aramid Fibers Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aramid fibers market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Para-Aramid

Meta-Aramid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Security and Protection

Frictional Materials

Electrical Insulation

Tire Reinforcement

Industrial Filtration

Optical Fibers

Rubber Reinforcement

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Thousand Units; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

