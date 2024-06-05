Honeycomb Core Materials Market 2024 – Recent Trends, Product Development and Forecast 2032

Emergen Research Logo

The global honeycomb core materials market, valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2022

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global honeycomb core materials market, valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2022, is projected to experience significant growth, with a revenue CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. This expansion is primarily driven by the rapid growth of the building and construction sector and the increasing demand for fuel-efficient lightweight materials.

Honeycomb core materials, known for their lightweight yet sturdy properties, are created by expanding and corrugating composite materials such as glass-reinforced plastic, metal, meta-aramid, and paper. These materials have been extensively used in composite sandwich structures due to their rigidity and minimal weight.

Market Drivers

Industries such as aerospace, military, construction, automotive, marine, railway, and various industrial sectors are increasingly adopting honeycomb core materials for a wide range of applications. This adoption is expected to significantly boost market demand during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2712

Key Developments

In January 2022, The Gill Corp. introduced the Gillcore HF fiberglass honeycomb core, specifically designed to meet the stringent requirements of the aerospace sector. This new core offers enhanced moisture resistance and aligns with all AMS 3715 standards.

Growth Factors

The building and construction sector's rapid expansion, particularly in developed and developing countries like the United States, China, and India, is driving demand for honeycomb core materials. These materials are increasingly used in acoustic ceilings, thermal insulation, floors, and window panels. Modern architecture and construction trends further boost the adoption of these materials.

In September 2021, entrepreneurs in Jaipur, India, developed biodegradable and winter-resistant honeycomb sheets for innovative furniture solutions. These sheets are lightweight, durable, and environmentally friendly, further highlighting the versatility and demand for honeycomb core materials.

Automotive Industry Impact

The automotive industry, driven by increased logistics and transportation activities, is a major consumer of honeycomb core materials. These materials are favored for their strength, durability, and corrosion resistance, making them ideal for constructing external and interior body panels. Additionally, they enhance the performance and efficiency of renewable energy systems, such as solar panels and wind turbines.

In May 2021, EconCore launched a new honeycomb core made from SABIC's NORYL GTX resin. This innovative core is suitable for various challenging applications, including those in the automotive, e-mobility, and photovoltaic sectors.

Market Challenges

Despite their advantages, honeycomb core materials face challenges such as limited design flexibility and higher costs. These factors can restrict their adoption in certain industries. For example, aluminum honeycomb cores are susceptible to stress corrosion, limiting their use in highly corrosive environments like the maritime industry.

Honeycomb Core Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global honeycomb core materials market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

Some of the major companies included in the global honeycomb core materials market report are:

Hexcel Corporation

Honicel

Packaging Corporation of America

Argosy International

Euro-Composites

Grigeo

Dufaylite Developments

Cartoflex

Corinth Group

Axxion Group

Toray Advanced Composites

Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Argosy International Inc.

Plascore, Inc.

The Gill Corporation

RelCore Composites Inc.

Honeycomb Core Latest Industry News

On November 18, 2022, EconCore, a global pioneer in the development of cost-effective honeycomb sandwich materials, constructed a new production line for lightweight honeycombs made from recycled PET (rPET). The EconCore Group consists of ThermHex Waben GmbH in Germany and EconCore NV in Belgium, which produce polypropylene (PP) honeycomb cores. The recycled post-consumer and post-industrial waste comprises up to 100% of the rPET honeycomb cores.

On May 06, 2020, Hexcel Corporation announced that DNV GL had certified the type of approval of its HexPly M79 Prepreg materials. All DNV GL classed boats can employ HexPly M79 materials thanks to this crucial third-party certification.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2712

Honeycomb Core Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global honeycomb core materials market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Aluminum

Nomex

Thermoplastic

Paper

Other

Fiberglass

Carbon

Stainless Steel

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Non-Composites

Composites

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Packaging

Aerospace

Transportation

Construction and Infrastructure

Others

Sporting Goods

Marine

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Browse Detailed Research report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/honeycomb-core-materials-market

Market Segments

Type: The market is segmented into aluminum, Nomex, thermoplastic, paper, and others (including fiberglass, carbon, and stainless steel). The paper segment dominated the market in 2022 due to its excellent stiffness-to-weight ratio and environmental benefits.

Application: The market is divided into non-composites and composites. The composites segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share, driven by the use of honeycomb panels in various structural applications.

End-Use: Key end-use sectors include packaging, aerospace, transportation, construction, and others (such as sporting goods, marine, and industrial). The aerospace segment is anticipated to lead the market due to the high demand for lightweight materials in aviation.

The honeycomb core materials market is set for significant growth, driven by advancements in construction, automotive, and aerospace sectors. Ongoing innovations and increasing investments in these materials will continue to propel the market forward.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.