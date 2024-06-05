Platinum Group Metals market Size In 2024 - 2032 : Trends, Top Companies

Platinum Group Metals Market

Rising demand for catalytic converters in the automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the global platinum group metals market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Platinum group metals market size was USD 39.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for jewelry, increasing purchase of electronic items, and growing adoption of catalytic converters for the automotive industry are some of the key factors driving the global platinum group metals market revenue growth.

The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) market encompasses six metals: platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. These metals are rare and possess unique properties such as high melting points, resistance to corrosion, and excellent catalytic capabilities. Predominantly found in South Africa and Russia, PGMs are integral to various industrial applications, most notably in the automotive, chemical, and electronics industries. The market for PGMs is characterized by its complexity due to the metals’ critical roles in emerging technologies, green energy solutions, and their use in catalytic converters, which are essential for controlling vehicle emissions.

Market Drivers

Several factors drive the demand for Platinum Group Metals. One of the primary drivers is the automotive industry's reliance on PGMs for catalytic converters, which are essential in reducing harmful emissions from internal combustion engines. As environmental regulations become more stringent worldwide, the demand for these metals has surged. Additionally, the rising popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles, which use PGMs in their battery systems, further propels market growth. The electronics sector also significantly contributes to PGM demand, as these metals are used in various high-tech components and devices due to their superior conductive properties. Moreover, the jewelry market, particularly for platinum, remains robust, driven by its enduring appeal and status symbol.

Some major companies in the global market report include :

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, Glencore, Johnson Matthey, IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED, Northam Platinum Holdings Limited, Norilsk Nickel, Sibanye-Stillwater, Eastern Platinum Limited, BASF SE, Heraeus Group, DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD., TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., Materion Corporation, Continental Steel and Tube Company, Ultramet, ACI Alloys, Refining Systems, Inc., Plug Power Inc., ASTROFORGE, and Nel ASA.

Platinum Group Metals Market Segment Insights :

Emergen Research has segmented global platinum group metals market on the basis of source, metal type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Mined

Recycled

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Platinum

Palladium

Rhodium

Iridium

Ruthenium

Osmium

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Auto Catalysts

Electrical and Electronics

Fuel Cells

Glass, Ceramics, and Pigments

Jewelry

Medical Devices

Chemicals

Other Applications

Global Platinum Group Metals Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

