Manufactured Housing Production Rises in April 2024 per Manufactured Housing Association, But Bottlenecks Continue

Manufactured Housing Production Rises In April 2024 per data from the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).

Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform Manufactured Home Infographic updated for April 2024 Data. Note click the image and follow the prompts to see this in a larger size.

The Evolution of Factory-Built Housing. From trailer houses in 1930s, to Mobile Homes (1950s-mid-1970s) to Manufactured Housing and modern Manufactured Homes.

Mark Weiss, JD, President & CEO, Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) Quote on Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 (MHIA or 2000 Reform Law) Federal Enhanced Preemption for HUD Code Manufactured Homes.