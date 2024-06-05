Cologix Expands U.S. Footprint with Acquisition of Two Data Centers in Iowa, Including Des Moines Carrier Hotel

With DSM1 and DSM2 Data Centers, Cologix offers extensive carrier connections to meet growing customer demands

DENVER and DES MOINES, Iowa, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix , North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced it has acquired two strategically located data centers in Iowa from Connect Des Moines. These acquisitions mark Cologix's entry into the Des Moines market and its commitment to providing businesses in the region with access to robust colocation and interconnection solutions.



“We are excited to enter the Des Moines market and bring our industry-leading colocation and interconnection solutions to businesses in Iowa,” said Laura Ortman, CEO of Cologix. “Consistent with our strategy in other markets where we operate, we are first establishing our presence with the carrier hotel in our Iowa portfolio. We will continue to add ScalelogixSM and digital edge facilities to provide a high performance, low latency and scalable colocation and interconnection platform with access to our robust ecosystem of 700+ networks, 360+ cloud providers, 30+ cloud onramps and seven internet exchanges.”

In addition to acquiring two new data centers, Cologix has signed an agreement to purchase additional land in the Des Moines market. This new land will enable Cologix to build additional capacity to meet the growing demands of its customers.

The acquired data centers, designated as DSM1 and DSM2, are immediately integrated into the Cologix portfolio. Located downtown in the Financial Center building at 666 Walnut Street, DSM1 is 4,000 square feet and 600kW of power and enables connectivity to 25+ unique networks in the Cologix Meet-Me-Room with direct access to the DesMoinesIX internet exchange. DSM1 also features an additional 10,000 square feet of expansion capacity with 1.0 MW of power.

The DSM2 digital edge data center is 12,500 square feet and 1.0 MW of power located in the Cedar Valley region of Cedar Falls, Iowa, which comprises six counties strategically located along key transportation routes and offers connections to domestic and international markets through Des Moines, Chicago, Omaha and Minneapolis, ensuring low latency routing options. This facility has expansion potential for an additional 10,000 square feet and is connected to DSM1 via a diverse fiber ring.

“As companies across all industries are increasingly reliant on digital infrastructure, the need for geographically dispersed and well-supported data centers is paramount,” added Ortman. “Our Des Moines facilities will provide businesses with the critical resources they need to scale their IT infrastructure, optimize performance and achieve their digital transformation goals.”

