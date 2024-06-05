New Findings Revealed on Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract Research at 7th Annual International Garlic Symposium

MUNICH, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research on Wakunaga of America ’s Aged Garlic Extract (AGE) was presented at the 7th International Garlic Symposium : Frontiers of Garlic Research in Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, held in Munich at the end of April. This event, convening at different locations every five years, gathers leading researchers from around the globe to present the latest research and discoveries on garlic and its constituents as a key component in preventative healthcare.



More than 150 attendees were present during the three-day event, including food chemists, nutritionists, pharmacists, medical doctors, and research scholars. The symposium highlighted the newest scientific advancements in several health domains, such as cardiovascular health, neurological health, immune function, inflammatory disease, and oral health.

“Garlic has been a trusted remedy for centuries, addressing ailments from heart disease to respiratory disorders,” said International Garlic Symposium co-chair, Matthew J. Budoff, MD , professor of medicine and the UCLA Endowed Chair of Preventive Cardiology. “Today, our research underscores the exceptional potency of garlic supplements like Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract. AGE significantly enhances immune function and dramatically improves heart health, reversing early heart disease and reducing the risk of strokes and heart attacks. Recent studies presented at the symposium also show promise in boosting cognitive function and enhancing recovery and performance in endurance athletes.”





One of the more groundbreaking pieces of evidence on AGE includes Budoff’s study at the Lundquist Institute at Harbor-UCLA, which proves that Kyolic AGE can slow arterial plaque by 80%, reduce soft plaque, and even reverse the most dangerous components of atherosclerosis. Budoff says this demonstrates that an AGE garlic dietary supplement can indeed combat and reverse heart disease.

The symposium featured 22 basic and clinical studies alongside 20 abstracts in the poster sessions. Although publication is still pending, some of the most innovative findings involving AGE include:

Cystic Fibrosis: Enhanced understanding of AGE's potential benefits.

Enhanced understanding of AGE's potential benefits. Aerobic Fitness: Improvement in aerobic fitness among middle-aged endurance athletes.

Improvement in aerobic fitness among middle-aged endurance athletes. Cognitive Function: Enhancement of short-term memory and reaction time.

Enhancement of short-term memory and reaction time. Circulatory Health: Improvement of peripheral tissue perfusion in patients with atherosclerosis.

Improvement of peripheral tissue perfusion in patients with atherosclerosis. Oral Health: New insights into the efficacy of AGE in periodontal health for humans and pets.



“‘Backed by Science’ is more than a slogan we use at Wakunaga,” said Michael Modjeski, chief commercial officer at Wakunaga. “It represents our dedication to the continuous discovery of the numerous health benefits our supplements, including Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract, provide and underscores our position as a leader in Aged Garlic Extract research and development.”

For more on Wakunaga and Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract supplements, visit www.wakunaga.com.

About Wakunaga of America:

Wakunaga of America, Co., Ltd., is a privately held, family-owned health and wellness company dedicated to offering high-quality dietary supplements since 1972. Wakunaga has played a unique role in promoting consumer health worldwide through the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality medicinal herbs and dietary supplements. The corporate philosophy of Wakunaga centers on a commitment to research and a mission to serve public health. This mission is accomplished by providing products of the highest quality, which are supported by science. Brands include Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract (AGE), Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics and Kyo-Green Superfoods.

About Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract (AGE):

AGE supplements start with organically grown garlic that is harvested, sliced and then put into temperature controlled stainless steel tanks to age for up to 20 months (without heat). This aging process creates unique, stable, water-soluble compounds in AGE that are responsible for its beneficial health benefits.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd34de45-ab21-4273-9596-d50554083680

Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 | amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com Pitch Publicity®