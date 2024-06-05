Wawanesa to Provide $250,000 in Local Grants to Support Climate Resiliency

New initiative part of Wawanesa’s Climate Champions Program

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To empower Canadian communities committed to becoming more resilient to the effects of climate change and extreme weather, Wawanesa Insurance has launched a $250,000 grant initiative called Wawanesa Climate Champions: Local Grants.



Announced today – World Environment Day – the grants enable community organizations to apply for up to $25,000 in funding to support local activities that contribute to climate resiliency.

Through this initiative, Wawanesa is looking to join forces with community organizations to create a lasting impact on the environment. Eligible organizations include registered charities, non-profits, and Indigenous communities. Application guidelines can be found here. Grant applications are now open with a submission deadline on September 5, 2024

“Local Grants are part of Wawanesa's commitment to building community resiliency in the face of urgent challenges posed by climate change,” said Jackie De Pape Hornick, Wawanesa’s Director of Communications and Community Impact. “Great work is happening locally across Canada and we want to support it by providing financial assistance for innovative projects that contribute to the well-being and sustainability of communities.”

The granting initiative is the latest component of the broader Wawanesa Climate Champions program, which provides $2 million annually to support people on the front lines of climate change who are working to build more resilient communities.

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with over $3.5 billion in annual revenue and assets of $10 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with its National Headquarters in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada, and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Canada. Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.7 million members in Canada. The company actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities, donating more than $3.5 million annually to charitable organizations, including over $2 million annually in support of people on the front lines of climate change. Learn more at wawanesa.com

