Pre-clinical Contract Research Organization Market Size Worth USD 12.75 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Pre-clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market

Growth in outsourcing of non-core functions, enhanced abilities of pre-clinical CROs to offer additional value-added services, surging number of drugs

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pre-clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size was USD 5.72 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The global market for pre-clinical Contract Research Organizations (CROs) is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by an increase in the outsourcing of non-core functions and rising research and development (R&D) budgets. Enhanced capabilities of pre-clinical CROs, the growing number of drugs in the pre-clinical phase, and economies of scale are among the key factors driving this market forward.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Research and Development (R&D) Activities: A significant factor propelling market growth is the surge in R&D activities. Pre-clinical CROs play a crucial role in the early stages of drug development, conducting essential safety testing of new medications. This trend is supported by increasing R&D budgets which streamline the logistics of sample management and enable more effective monitoring of drug candidates.

A notable example is the recent implementation of Proscia's Concentriq for Research by Virscio, a leading provider of translational research services, aimed at improving drug safety insights and enhancing R&D productivity.

Outsourcing Non-Core Functions: Another major driver is the expanding trend of outsourcing non-core functions by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. These companies are increasingly relying on CROs for clinical trial services, pre-clinical testing, and drug compound synthesis. This not only reduces costs but also allows companies to focus on their core competencies, expediting the development and market entry of new drugs and medical devices.

Market Restraints

Despite the robust growth, the market faces challenges such as scarcity and high labor costs. Regulatory compliance is another significant concern, necessitating substantial investments in infrastructure and quality systems to meet stringent guidelines like Good Laboratory Practice (GLP). Additionally, the market is highly competitive, with both large multinational CROs and smaller specialized providers vying for market share.

Market Segmentation Insights

Service Segmentation:

Toxicology Testing: This segment held the largest market share in 2022, driven by the increasing outsourcing of pre-clinical studies. CROs' advanced capabilities in conducting toxicology tests make them a preferred choice for pharmaceutical companies. The acquisition of Toxikon Corporation by Labcorp in December 2021 is an example of industry consolidation enhancing nonclinical testing capabilities.

Bioanalysis and DMPK Studies: This segment also saw significant growth, propelled by the demand for pharmacokinetic services that support toxicology tests for Investigational New Drug (IND) studies. The acquisition of Accelera's Bioanalytical and DMPK enterprises by Frontage Laboratories, Inc. in January 2024 underscores the importance of these services in the drug development process.

Model Type Segmentation:

Patient Derived Organoid Models: This segment dominated the market in 2022 due to its role in personalized healthcare. These models use cells and tissues derived directly from patients, facilitating accurate diagnosis and prognosis, especially in oncology research.

Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models: These models also held a significant market share due to their ability to reflect patient heterogeneity and facilitate the discovery of predictive biomarkers and new biological insights. The introduction of ChemPartner's comprehensive biology database in December 2023 highlights the increasing utility of these models.

End-Use Segmentation:

Biopharmaceutical Companies: Biopharmaceutical companies held the largest market share, driven by the trend of outsourcing comprehensive services to CROs. This approach helps in cost reduction and operational efficiency, especially for smaller companies lacking in-house expertise.

Government and Academic Institutes: This segment also accounted for a large share of the market, with growing outsourcing activities from these entities boosting demand for pre-clinical CRO services.

Pre-clinical CRO Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global pre-clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) market is fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective pre-clinical CRO solutions.

Some major players included in the global pre-clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) market report are:

Crown Bioscience.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ICON plc

SGA

Intertek Group plc

Charles River Laboratories

Medpace

Eurofins Scientific

WuXi AppTec

IQVIA Inc

Parexel International (MA) Corporation

Syneos Health

PSI

Labcorp Drug Development

Olon Ricerca

Noble Lifesciences

GenScript ProBio

InnoVentiv

Altasciences

Pre-clinical CRO Latest Industry Updates

In January 2024, Altasciences, an integrated CRO/CDMO that provides pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with a comprehensive solution for early-stage drug development, from lead candidate selection to clinical proof of concept, announced the successful acquisition of Sinclair Research, a pre-clinical CRO in the Midwest. The new center will provide access to Altasciences' pre-clinical services across the United States, complementing current offices on the East and West Coasts.

In March 2021, NAMSA announced the purchase of Minneapolis-based American Pre-clinical Services (APS), a full-service pre-clinical CRO. With the addition of APS's portfolio of services, NAMSA will strengthen its already robust pre-clinical solutions by providing Sponsors with a broader range of laboratory models and analysis tools, including innovative surgical instrumentation and several cutting-edge catheterization labs, imaging capabilities, and surgical suites.

Pre-clinical CRO Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global pre-clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) market on the business function, organization size, deployment mode, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Bioanalysis and DMPK studies

In vitro ADME

In-vivo PK

Toxicology Testing

GLP

Non-GLP

Compound Management

Process R&D

Custom Synthesis

Others

Chemistry

Medicinal Chemistry

Computation Chemistry

Safety Pharmacology

Others

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Patient derived organoid models

Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models

End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Government and Academic Institutes

Medical Device Companies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

