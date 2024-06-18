Fluoramics Announces LOX-8 Thread Sealant to Keep Pool Equipment Leak-Free
Resists attacks by chlorine and other harsh chemicals
I’m excited that LOX-8 doesn’t dry down and harden. I've had problems with thread sealants hardening and falling apart in my threads. It’s hard to find a good sealant that works well with chlorine.”LEWISTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small leaks can pose significant challenges, especially when preparing pool equipment for the summer season. Avoid unnecessary stress caused by leaks from essential pool components like the pump, filter, or heater. Simplify annual pool maintenance routines with LOX-8 Thread Sealant, ensuring a leak-free experience and allowing a relaxing summer without worries.
— Steve Tapp
Pools can bring families a lot of good memories throughout the year, but they are also costly. According to Forbes, on average it costs about $35,000 to install a pool. That doesn’t include the upkeep costs, which average $180 a month. So, the last thing you want to worry about is the added cost of your water bill from a leak.
According to Waters Plumbing Inc., a faucet dripping at the rate of one drip per second can cost around $20 per month and waste up to 3,000 gallons a year. An extra $20 per month is not worth it when there is a solution as simple as LOX-8 Thread Sealant.
Steve Tapp, a seasoned pool owner of over a decade, has dedicated years to refining his spring pool maintenance routine. Despite his efforts, recurring issues with a leaky heater and thread sealants failing in the pump and filter threads persisted annually. Previous attempts with other sealants, such as thread seal tapes and silicone alternatives, proved ineffective.
“I’ve used thread seal tapes and silicone thread sealants before, but when they dry, any movement within the pipes afterwards ends up breaking the seal,” said Tapp.
In search of a reliable solution, Tapp turned to Fluoramics for assistance. This year, he applied LOX-8 Thread Sealant on his PVC threads, aiming to resolve leaks and facilitate smoother thread maintenance moving forward. LOX-8 Thread Sealant is designed to withstand exposure to harsh chemicals like chlorine and is engineered specifically for wet conditions. Noteworthy attributes include:
• Oxygen-safe, waterproof, and versatile
• Recommended for use as both a lubricant and as a sealant by The Chlorine Institute members.
• Safe to use with PVC threads as a plastic pipe joint sealant but be careful not to over tighten.
• Non-migrating, non-hardening
Tapp’s frustration in finding a sealant that not only performs effectively but also withstands exposure to chlorine highlights the significance of selecting the right product for reliable pool maintenance.
Fluoramics is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Lewiston, MN, USA, and proudly manufactures its products in the United States. If you have technical questions about Fluoramics products, you can “Ask an Engineer” by calling +1 507 205 9216 or visit the company’s website at www.fluoramics.com.
