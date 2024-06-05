Explosive Growth: Mammalian Cell Banking Market Set to Soar to US$ 1,845.6 Million by 2034 by Fact MR
Personalized medicine is creating a demand for customized and wide-ranging mammalian cell lines to meet the demands of individual patients,ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mammalian cell banking market (哺乳類細胞バンキング市場) is estimated at US$ 499.7 million in 2024 and is projected to develop steadily with a 14.0% CAGR through 2034. The market size is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1,845.6 million by 2034.
Mammalian cell banking has grown enormously as a result of the increased demand for biopharmaceuticals and vaccines brought on by an expanding population and the occurrence of several medical conditions. With several cell-based medicines currently licensed for use in clinical settings, the application of cells as a therapeutic agent is an intriguing field of research. Satisfying the growing demand for advanced medical treatments requires the use of these cells as essential resources in the manufacturing of biologics and vaccines. Demand for cells for research and development of novel medicines is increasing due to the effectiveness of these therapies.
Ongoing developments have substantially improved the efficiency and dependability of mammalian cell banking methods in cell banking technology. The general efficacy and consistency of cell lines have significantly improved as a result of innovations, which include automated cell banking systems, cryopreservation procedures, and analytical approaches for cell line characterization.
Regional Outlook
Over the next decade, the mammalian cell banking industry in North America is poised for significant growth, promising a lucrative share of revenue. Mammalian cell banking is in high demand in the region, given the growing biotechnology and bioprocessing sectors, which place a significant emphasis on the creation of biologics.
The East Asia mammalian cell banking market is expected to expand at a promising CAGR of 17.5% through 2034. The growing trend towards personalized medicine and regenerative therapies in developing countries has heightened the importance of reliable mammalian cell banks in this region.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
The outlook for the global mammalian cell banking market appears highly promising, with projections indicating a robust expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% until 2034. In North America, specifically, the industry is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 14.2% over the same period. Notably, the United States stands as a dominant force within this market, boasting a valuation of US$ 189.6 million in 2024 alone and projected to escalate further at a CAGR of 14.3% through 2034. Meanwhile, China's mammalian cell banking sector is expected to witness substantial advancement, with an estimated CAGR of 18.0%, culminating in a valuation of US$ 217 million by 2034. Looking at cell type distribution, CHO is anticipated to maintain its stronghold with a commanding 62.8% market share in 2024. Additionally, within the realm of technology, the SEP segment is forecasted to maintain its dominance, capturing a significant 72.5% share of the market in the same year. These projections underscore a promising trajectory for the mammalian cell banking industry, indicating lucrative opportunities and sustained growth across various regions and technological segments.
“Technological developments, notably in cryopreservation and serum-free freezing mediums, are set to redefine the mammalian cell banking market landscape. These advancements promise enhanced cell viability and simplified storage processes. Hence, these are likely to pave the way for a future where mammalian cell banking revolutionizes biopharmaceutical production and research methodologies.” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Innovation Takes Center Stage as Mammalian Cell Banking Market Players Invest Heavily in Technology
Established companies in the market concentrate on growing their global footprint through acquisitions and strategic collaborations. Leaders continue to place a high value on innovation, heavily investing in the latest technology to create cell lines more effectively. Innovation is still essential, and efforts are being directed at creating sophisticated cryopreservation methods and adaptable cell banking systems. In order to optimize manufacturing processes and decrease expenses, new entrants prioritize niche specialization while employing innovative research to carve out distinct market areas. Maintaining adherence to industry standards for product quality and safety, both categories prioritize regulatory compliance. Overall, differentiation through technological advancements and strategic partnerships defines the competitive landscape, with a shared commitment to advancing cell banking capabilities.
Selexis SA and Avacta Group Plc established a collaboration on cell line development in June 2019.
Charles River Laboratories revealed in January 2019 that it plans to expand its cell banking services at its location in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Personalized medicine is creating a demand for customized and wide-ranging mammalian cell lines to meet the demands of individual patients, which is boosting the market expansion.
