Fatty Acid Market Opportunities, Future Trends, Business Demand and Growth Forecast 2032

Fatty Acid Market

Rise of demand in various personal care and cosmetics products, shifting dietary preferences towards healthier fats and oils and increasing urbanization

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fatty acid market size was USD 27.22 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The global fatty acid market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising demand in various personal care and cosmetics products, shifting dietary preferences towards healthier fats and oils, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable incomes.

Fatty Acids' Diverse Applications Across Industries

Fatty acids, essential components in both the food and chemical industries, are present in fats and oils derived from plants and animals. They are used in a wide range of products and industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care products, and industrial applications such as dishwashers and biodiesel production.

Key Market Drivers

1. Rising Demand in Personal Care and Cosmetics:

Fatty acids like oleic acid and stearic acid are essential in personal care products for their moisturizing and softening properties.

These acids enhance the texture and consistency of products such as creams and lotions, offering consumers a luxurious sensory experience.

The trend towards clean-label and natural products further boosts the demand for plant-based fatty acids in cosmetics.

2. Formulation Advantages and Stabilization:

Fatty acids thicken and stabilize cosmetic formulations, maintaining product integrity.

They align with the growing consumer preference for clean-label and natural products.

3. Wellness and Health Trends:

Increasing emphasis on health and wellness, along with clean-label and sustainable sourcing, are significant market trends.

Regulations and quality standards in the food and pharmaceutical sectors also play a crucial role.

4. Asia's Contribution:

Asia significantly contributes to the global market due to its substantial output of vegetable oils and involvement in aquaculture.

Market Challenges

1. Negative Perceptions and Health Concerns:

Concerns about the health effects of certain saturated fatty acids, especially those linked to obesity and cardiovascular disorders, pose a significant challenge.

Consumers are increasingly seeking products with lower amounts of saturated fatty acids.

2. Reformulation Efforts and Regulatory Restrictions:

Regulatory restrictions require disclosure of hazardous fatty acids, such as trans fats, leading to reformulation costs and complications.

Environmental concerns related to the production of certain vegetable oils, such as palm oil, are prompting calls for more sustainable sourcing.

Market Segments

1. By Type:

The global fatty acid market is segmented into saturated, trans fatty acids, and unsaturated fatty acids.

The unsaturated segment, which includes polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) and monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), accounted for the largest market share in 2022.

PUFAs and MUFAs are known for their health benefits, such as supporting heart health and reducing inflammation.

2. By Source:

The market is segmented into plant-based, animal-based, microbial, and others.

The plant-based segment is expected to register the highest market growth over the forecast period, driven by the health benefits of plant-based fatty acids like Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA).

3. By End-Use:

The market is segmented into household and industrial cleaning, food and beverages, personal care, and others.

The household and industrial cleaning segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Fatty acids are essential in cleaning products, helping to remove grease, dirt, and other debris.

Fastest Growth in Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals:

The pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals segment is expected to register the fastest revenue growth during the forecast period.

In the pharmaceutical industry, fatty acids improve medication solubility and bioavailability and support transdermal drug delivery.

Fatty Acid Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global fatty acid market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, and testing.

Some of the major companies included in the fatty acid market report are:

Akzo Nobel

BASF SE

Ashland Inc

Eastman chemical company

DOW

Croda International Plc

Cargill Incorporated

Arizona Chemicals

Koninklijke DSM NV

Oleon N.V.

PCC Rokita

DSM

Fatty Acid Latest Industry News

On 13 February 2023, for its omega 3 and cetoleic acid component, Grøntvedt Biotech introduced CETO3. Cetoleic acid, also referred to as "omega 11," has been investigated for its capacity to change plant-based omega-3 fatty acids Alpha-Lipoic Acid (ALA) into Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) in hepatic cells applications for the Norwegian herring product are being found in the fields of skin and heart health.

Fatty Acid Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global fatty acid market on the basis of type, source, form, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Saturated

Trans Fatty Acids

Unsaturated

Monounsaturated Fatty Acids (MUFAs)

Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs)

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Plant-Based

Animal-Based

Microbial

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Oil

Powder

Capsule

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food and Beverages

Household and Industrial Cleaning

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

Personal Care

Others

