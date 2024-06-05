SupplyCopia Unveils Groundbreaking Real-time Smart Agent, Powered by AI for On-demand Analytics Needed by Healthcare Organizations

For the first time, AI will be used to deliver instant answers based on actual data sets from individual health systems and aggregated industry data

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCopia, a global leader in AI- and ML-driven healthcare supply chain management solutions, today announced the launch of its revolutionary Hybrid Control Tower and AI-driven smart chat agent called Ask The Bee. This innovative new technology is designed to transform how health systems access and analyze information and insights specific to their organization.



The Power of the Hybrid Control Tower + Ask The Bee Smart Agent

SupplyCopia’s Hybrid Control Tower represents a powerful step forward in healthcare analytics. The Hybrid Control Tower delivers the first-ever solution that combines an organization’s enterprise data, plus native logic, supply chain applications and ChatGPT AI, to instantly deliver answers to existential business issues.

Using Ask The Bee, health systems can ask free form questions and gain immediate access to vital analytics related to the cost, quality, outcomes and results of their procedures. Users receive accurate analysis surfaces from their organization’s enterprise data and/or industry data in minutes, not months. By harnessing the power of AI, Ask The Bee delivers actionable insights with unprecedented accuracy and speed. It’s a revolutionary way to generate immediate answers to healthcare organizations’ most pressing questions.

Ground-Breaking Access to Analytics

Ask The Bee eliminates long on-boarding processes and training, as well as the time spent waiting for data analysts to complete lengthy data aggregation and analyses. Ask The Bee is an intuitive chat interface that can be leveraged throughout an organization to create a more collaborative, clinically-focused supply chain.

"I recently heard an interesting comment about ‘dashboard deluge’ and I think it’s one of the keys to solving health systems’ current struggle with receiving and accessing vital analytics and timely information,” said Ashok Muttin, Founder & CEO of SupplyCopia. “Our team is thrilled to introduce both the Hybrid Control Tower and Ask The Bee, our AI-driven smart chat agent for the healthcare community. These innovative solutions embody our commitment to leveraging technology to improve healthcare outcomes and efficiency. By providing health systems with the ability to quickly and accurately analyze critical data, we help empower them to deliver higher quality care while managing costs effectively."

Key Features and Benefits:

Comprehensive Data Analysis: The AI-driven smart chat agent is equipped to analyze vast and complex data sets, and will deliver answers based on both the health system's data sets and aggregated industry data.

Real-Time Answers: Health system leaders can now obtain precise and timely answers to their inquiries regarding cost, quality, and outcomes, empowering them to make informed decisions based on their actual data.

Enhanced Decision-Making: By delivering accurate insights, the smart chat agent aids in optimizing resource allocation, improving patient care, and driving better financial performance.

User-Friendly Interface: Designed with ease of use in mind, the smart chat agent features an intuitive interface that allows healthcare professionals to interact naturally, without specialized training.

Designed with ease of use in mind, the smart chat agent features an intuitive interface that allows healthcare professionals to interact naturally, without specialized training. Secure and Compliant: Ensuring the highest standards of data security and compliance, the AI-driven solution adheres to all relevant healthcare regulations, safeguarding patient information and system integrity.



On-Demand Data, No Dashboard Needed

The launch of the AI-driven smart chat agent represents a significant milestone in SupplyCopia’s mission to revolutionize the healthcare supply chain landscape. With its unparalleled capabilities, this technology can become an indispensable tool for health systems striving to enhance performance and patient outcomes in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

