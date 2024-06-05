UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Comprehensive Study by Top Key Players Lululemon Athletica Inc., The North Face Inc

Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) Sun Protective Clothing Market

Increasing awareness about skin health and rising prevalence of skin cancer are major factors driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) sun protective clothing market size was USD 663.25 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The global market for Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) sun-protective clothing is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing awareness of skin health and the rising prevalence of skin cancer. With skin cancer being the most common form of cancer in the United States, consumers are actively seeking effective preventive measures to safeguard against harmful Ultraviolet (UV) rays. UPF clothing, which offers a physical barrier against UV radiation, is becoming a preferred choice for many.

Convenient Sun Protection in Everyday Wear

Consumers are increasingly looking for practical ways to incorporate sun protection into their daily attire. UPF clothing provides a convenient solution, allowing individuals to protect their skin while maintaining their usual routines. This trend is supported by a growing focus on personal well-being and the long-term health implications associated with UV radiation exposure.

E-commerce Boosts Accessibility

The rise of e-commerce platforms has further facilitated the adoption of UPF clothing. Online shopping offers consumers the convenience of browsing, comparing, and purchasing a wide range of UPF products from the comfort of their homes. Detailed product information, customer reviews, and sizing charts enhance the online shopping experience, making it easier for consumers to make informed choices. The accessibility of UPF clothing through online channels encourages more consumers to invest in these products as awareness about sun protection increases.

Market Restraints: High Costs and Lack of Awareness

Despite the growing demand, the high price of UPF clothing and a lack of consumer awareness pose challenges to market growth. The advanced technologies and premium fabrics used in UPF clothing contribute to higher production costs, resulting in elevated retail prices. This price barrier may deter budget-conscious consumers from purchasing UPF clothing, despite its long-term health benefits. Additionally, the perception of UPF clothing as a more expensive alternative to regular attire can discourage potential buyers.

Material Insights: Cotton Leads the Way

Based on material type, the global UPF sun-protective clothing market is segmented into cotton, polyester, nylon, and others. Cotton accounted for the largest market share in 2022, driven by its hypoallergenic properties, moisture absorption, and natural comfort. The environmental benefits of cotton, including its renewability and biodegradability, resonate with eco-conscious consumers. As sustainable fashion gains momentum, the demand for UPF clothing made from cotton is rising, merging effective sun protection with eco-friendly materials.

Product Insights: Shirts Dominate

In terms of product type, the market is segmented into hats, shirts, t-shirts, jackets, and others. The shirts segment is expected to hold a significant market share due to increased investments in fashionable designs, workplace sun protection, and travel. Educational campaigns highlighting the benefits of UPF clothing are also driving demand. These initiatives emphasize the importance of covering the skin to prevent damage, premature aging, and skin cancer, fostering a proactive attitude toward sun protection.

End-Use Insights: Adults Lead the Market

On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into children, adults, and the elderly. The adults segment is expected to register steady growth due to rising participation in outdoor activities, increased disposable income, and significant investments in health and wellness. As awareness about the long-term effects of sun exposure grows, adults are more inclined to invest in UPF clothing as part of a comprehensive approach to well-being. UPF clothing offers a practical solution for adults to comply with protection recommendations without the need for constant sunscreen reapplication, easily integrating into daily routines.

UPF Sun Protective Clothing Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) sun protective clothing market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) sun protective clothing products.

Some major players included in the global Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) sun protective clothing market report are:

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

The North Face Inc.

Quiksilver Inc.

Patagonia, Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

IBKUL

UV Skinz, Inc.

Little Leaves Clothing Company

O'Neill

UV-Fashions

UPF Sun Protective Clothing Latest Industry News

On 6 November 2020, Columbia Sportswear, which is U.S.-based leading manufacturer and distributor of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel launched a new line of sun-protective clothing called Omni-Shade. The clothing line features various, including long-sleeve shirts, shorts, and hats, that offer UPF 50+ sun protection and are designed to be lightweight and breathable.

UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) sun protective clothing market on the basis of material type, product type, UPF type, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Cotton

Polyester

Nylon

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Shirts

T-shirts

Jackets

Others

UPF Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

UPF 30+

UPF 40+

UPF 50+

UPF 100+

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Children

Adults

Elderly

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

