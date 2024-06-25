Fluoramics’ LOX-8 Products Withstand Sodium Permanganate in Water Treatment
LOX-8 Thread Sealant in Sodium Permanganate after 350+ Hours
LOX-8 is impervious to water treatment's harsh chemicals such as chlorine, potassium permanganate, sodium permanganate, and sodium hypochlorite.
Water treatment facilities frequently ask us if LOX-8 can be used with Sodium Permanganate. LOX-8 won’t be destroyed by this harsh chemical, nor will it be damaged by chlorine or sodium hypochlorite.”LEWISTON, MN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sodium Permanganate is a strong oxidizer commonly used in municipal water systems. It's often added at the beginning of the treatment process, at the raw water intake stage. Sodium Permanganate has very strong oxidizing properties and is effective at removing contaminants from water sources, including organic compounds that cause taste and odor problems, iron, manganese, hydrogen sulfide, and Zebra mussels.
— Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer
In most cases, Permanganate oxidation is followed by conventional treatment and filtration, including chlorine disinfection.
As a harsh chemical and strong oxidizer, Sodium Permanganate attacks and degrades many substances used as pipe and valve thread sealing agents. Fluoramics’ LOX-8 products, however, may be used with Sodium Permanganate without any degradation of the products.
To test LOX-8 Thread Sealant with Sodium Permanganate, Fluoramics ran ribbons of LOX-8 along the bottom, and up the sides, of glass jars. They then added two inches of 40% liquid Sodium Permanganate to the jar and let it sit. Even after sitting for 350+ hours, there was absolutely no degradation of the LOX-8.
LOX-8 products are engineered to work with industrial gases, cryogenic liquids, and aggressive chemicals. They are available in large variety of sizes and formulations for use in the water treatment, bottled gas, welding, natural gas, aerospace, cryogenic, and medical industries. They are impervious to all chemistries used in municipal water treatment, including Fluorosilicic Acid, Chlorine, and Sulfuric Acid.
Fluoramics is a world-renowned manufacturer of high-quality industrial lubricants, greases, and sealants, and manufactures several variations of LOX-8 includes lubricants, large diameter thread sealants, and a chemical resistant plumber’s putty.
