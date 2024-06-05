Automotive Exterior Accessories Market: Reaching US$ 727.5 Billion by 2034 with a 7.9% CAGR
Rising preference for aesthetically pleasing and personalized vehicles key factor driving sales of automotive exterior accessories, says Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integration of Active Aerodynamics Kits to Maximize Airflow and Reduce Drag Contributing to Automotive Exterior Accessory Market Growth: Fact.MR Report
While we all look for a comfortable ride with the best car interiors helping the cause, automotive exteriors play their part in enhancing the outer appearance of the vehicle, besides facilitating crucial functionalities. As such, the global automotive exterior accessory market (自動車外装品市場) is set to reach US$ 340.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at 7.9% CAGR through 2034.
Due to its ability to light up a vehicle’s front and back, automotive exterior LED lighting is highly sought after. These days, a lot of exterior lighting technologies are used in vehicles, including advanced headlights and tail lights, fog lights, DRLs, signal lamps, turn indicators, CHMSLs, parking lights, and lights on number plates. Automobile manufacturers are quickly integrating new technology to innovate their designs and build brands. Covers and guards in special designs have emerged the not only protect the vehicle but also enhance its overall look.
A significant development in the automobile exterior accessory market is the establishment of e-commerce platforms by industry players. Performance and fuel consumption are becoming more and more important, with dynamic headlights that react to oncoming traffic and taillights that flash when the vehicle slows to boost visibility. By automatically altering diffusers and spoilers based on speed, active aerodynamics mechanisms maximize airflow and reduce drag.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study:
The automotive industry is poised for remarkable growth in the coming decade, particularly in the realm of exterior accessories. Projections suggest that by the end of 2024, global sales of these accessories will soar to an impressive US$ 340.1 billion, with an even more substantial forecast of US$ 727.5 billion by 2034. Within this landscape, the United States stands out as a significant player, with anticipated sales reaching US$ 72.1 billion in 2024 alone. Meanwhile, China dominates the East Asian market, commanding a staggering 80% share in 2024. Even in Japan, where automotive culture is deeply entrenched, sales are estimated to reach US$ 15.6 billion in 2024. The trajectory for growth in this sector is robust, with the East Asia market projected to expand at a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9% over the next decade, signaling promising opportunities for industry stakeholders and consumers alike.
“Automotive exterior accessories play a vital role in enhancing the appearance, functionality, and protection of vehicles. Increasing urbanization and road safety regulations are boosting demand for personalized vehicles and thus driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Role of Window Films in Shielding Vehicle Interiors from UV Rays
Window films protect the car's interior from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Window films are crucial for maintaining the vehicle's appearance and passenger safety because UV radiation can discolor upholstery and cause skin damage. Sunlight glare can make it difficult to see when driving. Window films increase driving safety and enjoyment by minimizing glare. Reduced glare also prevents eye strain during long car rides. By helping keep the interior of cars at an appropriate temperature, they lessen the need for excessive air conditioning or heating. They raise overall energy efficiency as a result.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive exterior accessory market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges the automotive exterior accessory market based on product type (covers, front guards, racks, body kits, window films), vehicle type (passenger cars, LCVs, HCVs), and sales channel (online, offline), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
