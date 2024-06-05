Submit Release
Varonis Recognized as a Customers' Choice in 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer DSPM Report

The Varonis Data Security Platform is positioned in the Customers' Choice Quadrant, with the most five-star reviews from customers

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, proudly announced it was recognized as a Customers' Choice in a new Gartner® Report, "Voice of the Customer for Data Security Posture Management."

Here are just some of the reviews from customers who contributed to the distinction:

The Varonis Data Security Platform received more verified five-star reviews from customers than any other vendor in the category. Varonis received more reviews overall than any other vendor, and 94% of its customers said they would recommend Varonis. In addition, by being named a Customers' Choice, Varonis met or exceeded both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.

"Our customers have spoken! We are honored to be recognized as the top vendor in Data Security Posture Management," said Varonis Chief Marketing Officer Rob Sobers. "So many cybersecurity products become shelf-ware or create endless busywork for security teams. At Varonis, we are relentlessly focused on delivering measurable customer outcomes. This designation validates that we are achieving our mission."

Source: Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Data Security Posture Management, Peer Contributors, May 24 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Additional Resources

About Varonis
Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Tim Perz
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2112
investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)
pr@varonis.com


Primary Logo

