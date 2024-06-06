Synthetic Gypsum Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, reaching a value of USD 2.33 billion by 2034
Rapidly Increasing Use of Synthetic Gypsum for Decorative Purposes in Commercial and Residential Buildings: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its recently updated industry analysis, reveals that the global synthetic gypsum market (合成石膏市場) has been valued at US$ 1.67 billion in 2024. Worldwide demand for synthetic gypsum is forecasted to increase at 3.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
In recent years, synthetic gypsum has become popular for enhancing the aesthetic and premium appeal of residential and commercial buildings, which is creating remunerative opportunities for market players.
Synthetic gypsum is becoming popular in modern construction designs. It is used for creative ceiling designs, straightforward wall décor, etc., due to its adaptable nature. As an energy-efficient material, synthetic gypsum is utilized to insulate rooms, making it a preferred choice in home interior designs. Ability of the material to absorb sound makes it popular for use in residential buildings, especially in busy neighborhoods. However, easy availability of substitute options for synthetic gypsum is limiting its demand growth to some extent.
Key Takeaway from Market Study
The global market for synthetic gypsum (合成石膏市场) has been calculated to reach US$ 2.33 billion by 2034-end. Global demand for FGD synthetic gypsum is analyzed to increase at a CAGR of 3.3% and reach a market value of US$ 1.34 billion by the end of 2034.
The cement production segment is projected to account for 21.8% share of the global market by 2034. Sales of synthetic gypsum in South Korea are approximated to climb at 5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
North America is evaluated to account a share of 29.7% of the global market by the end of 2034.
“Rising use of synthetic gypsum in the agriculture industry is attributed to its ability to treat aluminum toxicity, enhance soil structure, and as a source of sulfur and calcium for plant nutrition,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country-wise Insights:
According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence company, the synthetic gypsum market share worldwide by the end of 2034 is expected to be dominated by North America by 29.7%, according to their most recent report. The cost-effectiveness of synthetic gypsum and the expansion of infrastructure in North America are driving up demand for it.
Which Elements Are Helping American Manufacturers of Synthetic Gypsum?
By 2034, the US is predicted to hold a 73.5% market share in North America. Because of the growing need from the building and construction industry for plasterboards and drywall, the nation is one of the major merchants of its by-products in the region. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the cost-effectiveness of synthetic gypsum in comparison to mined crude will further boost its growing sales.
Why are synthetic gypsum sales so high in China?
By the end of 2034, China is predicted to hold 57.3% of the East Asian market. The country's expanding infrastructure operations are the reason for the market's expansion. Higher infrastructure growth also necessitates quicker, more affordable building and related facility construction—all without sacrificing quality. Furthermore, the increasing quantity of investment initiatives spearheaded by the Chinese government is creating lucrative prospects for synthetic gypsum suppliers.
How is Japan's Synthetic Gypsum Market Developing?
By the end of 2034, Japan is predicted to account for 28.8% of the East Asian market. The demand for synthetic gypsum is expanding as a result of the building and construction sector's rise. It is heavily utilized in the creation and construction of residential buildings. The need for synthetic gypsum is also being driven by Japan's growing usage of it in the manufacture of cement.
Growing Consumption of Synthetic Gypsum in Cement Production
Worldwide sales of synthetic gypsum for use in cement production are projected to climb at 3.5% CAGR and reach US$ 507.5 million by the end of 2034. Synthetic gypsum is utilized as an effective alternative to conventional natural gypsum in cement manufacturing. Further, rising consumption of synthetic gypsum is owing to its lower cost of use during operations. Environment-friendly nature of synthetic gypsum is contributing to its increased use in cement manufacturing facilities around the world.
Key Market Players :
PABCO Building Products LLC, USG Corporation, Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC, Delta Gypsum, LLC, Boral Limited, FEECO International, Inc., National Gypsum Services Company, Knauf Gips KG, Saint-Gobain Gyproc, American Gypsum Company, LLC, and Synthetic Materials are some of the leading manufacturers of synthetic gypsum.
More Valuable Insights on Offer:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the synthetic gypsum market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (FGD gypsum, flurogypsum, citrogypsum, phosphosypsum, other types) and application (drywall, cement, soil amendment, other applications), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
