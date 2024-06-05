Library of Congress Veterans History Project Commemorates the 80th Anniversary of D-Day
Captain Ware in England. Ware, R. B. & Ware, R. B. (1940) Robert Barnes Ware Collection. [Personal Narrative] Retrieved from the Library of Congress, https://www.loc.gov/item/afc2001001.41351.
The Veterans History Project seeks stories from veterans who participated in the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944
From troops who stormed the beaches to codebreakers back in Washington, D.C., every role was vital for the D-Day campaign’s success.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2024, the Library of Congress Veterans History Project (VHP) seeks additional stories of service from those who served in World War II on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Generally considered the turning point for the war in Europe, D-Day, also called Operation Overlord, brought together the Allied armies on the shores of France.
“So many members of the military contributed to the success of D-Day,” said Monica Mohindra, Veterans History Project director. “Every branch of service was involved in some way. From the troops who stormed the beaches to the codebreakers back in Washington, D.C., the pilots who dropped paratroopers and supplies, or the radio transmitters who relayed essential messages, every role was vital to the campaign’s success.”
The Veterans History Project collects, preserves, and makes accessible the personal accounts of U.S. military veterans through recorded interviews, photographs, journals and letters. Through the Project’s collections, future generations will hear directly from those who served and better understand what they did, saw and felt.
“D-Day is widely acknowledged as one of the most defining moments in our military history. What better way to honor the more than 2,500 Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice on D-Day than to share their stories?” said Mohindra.
VHP is full of first-person experiences like those of Captain Robert Ware, a doctor who chose to launch with one of the first waves of the invasion instead of waiting for the beach to be cleared and was killed while attempting to disembark from his landing craft. His collection, donated by his son, is filled with letters, military correspondence and more that convey the emotional impact of war on families.
Fully accessible and ever-growing, the Veterans History Project draws participants into an informative and inspirational conversation. View collections and download an instructional Field Kit from loc.gov/vets for information on how to participate. The Field Kit includes all the required forms and everything participants need to know about submitting a veteran’s story to the archive.
About the Veterans History Project:
Congress created the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress in 2000 to collect, preserve and make accessible the firsthand remembrances of United States veterans from World War I through the more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and peacekeeping missions so those future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand the realities of service. For more information, visit http://www.loc.gov/vets or call the toll-free message line at (888) 371-5848. Subscribe to the VHP RSS to receive periodic updates of VHP news. Follow VHP on Facebook @vetshistoryproject.
About the Library of Congress:
The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States – and extensive materials from around the world – both on-site and online. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office. Explore collections, reference services and other programs and plan a visit at http://www.loc.gov; access the official site for U.S. federal legislative information at http://www.congress.gov; and register creative works of authorship at http://www.copyright.gov.
Travis Bickford, Veterans History Project, shares about the Captain Robert Ware collection.