Canadians Gear Up to Bike for Multiple Sclerosis in Annual MS Bike Summer Event Series by MS Canada.

The MS Bike Event Series Begins this June and Features 12 In-Person Routes Across the Country for Anyone Looking for a Challenge to Feel Good About.

TORONTO, ON, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Summer, MS Canada invites cyclists, cycling enthusiasts and all Canadians looking for an energizing and inspiring challenge to gear up and pedal with purpose – moving the MS community closer to a world free of multiple sclerosis (MS).

MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (CNS) which includes the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with over 90,000 Canadians living with it. Every two hours, someone in Canada is diagnosed with MS. That makes multiple sclerosis Canada’s disease, and MS Canada is looking for support from communities across the country to help raise funds this Summer. Money raised will fund research that further investigates the causes and pathways to cures for MS, as well as programming that improves the quality of life of the MS community Canada-wide.

From June to September, 12 in person MS Bike tours will be available for people to participate in, as well as a virtual option for anyone who cannot join in person but wants to cycle in their own local route.

The highly anticipated MS Bike event series is fully supported with transportation, roadside and first aid support, ensuring people across age groups and walks of life feel welcome and energized to participate. Each event is unique and offers a vibrant atmosphere and a fully supported ride. The MS Bike events are a great opportunity to experience local culture and breathtaking views, all while joining a community determined to make a positive impact in the lives of all Canadians affected by MS. All MS Bike event locations and dates can be found below:

"MS Bike fosters a supportive and vibrant environment for community connection and growth.” said Jennifer Arp, Senior VP of Community at MS Canada. “By participating, you're taking meaningful action to support Canadians living with MS, while raising awareness about the disease. Funds raised through MS Bike help provide programs that benefit the MS community, and fund critical research that will answer the most challenging questions about MS.”

"MS Bike is a demonstration of a community coming together and having meaningful impact in the lives of people living with MS’” said Barry Travnicek, MS Bike Ambassador for MS Canada. “I’ve been riding at the MS Bike – Grand Bend to London for over 33 years and can attest to the vibrant atmosphere at MS Bike events. Everyone is welcome to join, it's a fun and exciting challenge that helps us pedal closer to a world free of MS.”

For more information about MS Bike, including how to register for upcoming road tours, please visit msbike.ca

About MS Canada

At MS Canada, we are inspired by the vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. We focus on support, advocacy and research that will positively impact the lives of people living with, and affected by MS. For over 75 years, we have been a trusted connection for the MS community to valuable resources and programs needed on their unique MS journey. We advocate for improved policies and systems that will better support Canadians living with MS. We invest in life-changing research that will advance treatment and care, enhance well-being, help to understand, and halt disease progression, and ultimately prevent MS.

For more information visit mscanada.ca

About Multiple Sclerosis

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of episodes of illness and disability can vary, often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive.

Laila Namur MS Canada 778 874 4876 lailanamur@mscanada.ca