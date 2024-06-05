Submit Release
The Ultimate Do Over: Ever wonder what life would be the second time around? J. Dupuis’s new book ‘Plukt’ will have you wondering how good it can be.

Palmetto Publishing releases a reflective new novel in Plukt, a cautionary tale about choosing influence over love.

Charleston, SC, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Readers who have ever asked the question “What if” will find a kindred spirit in Plukt, a novel whose protagonist is tricked into confronting her youthful aspirations of power in a ritual ceremony.

This thought-provoking come-of-age story follows its heroine Iris, on a mushroom-induced vision that reveals to her a possible version of her future.  In this extended vision, Iris rejects a life of love with a childhood friend, instead opting to follow a path toward selfish pursuit of power and control.

Plukt is about choosing the things we care about most, and thinking clearly and carefully about what those things are. This heart-wrenching story of self-discovery and longing is an excellent read for young adults on the cusp of deciding who they will become, or for anyone who needs to revisit a critical moment in their journeys with wiser eyes.

J. Dupuis’s Plukt is not merely a tale of caution, it is a dare, to look within, and to live out the infinite possibility of who we truly are.

Plukt is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

J. Dupuis is a tenth generation Californian and an autodidact. He writes about hope, the human condition, and the power of perseverance. Dupuis lives in Oakland, California with his cat, Shushi.

Media Contact:

J. Dupuis
Email: jdupuis2024@gmail.com

Website: https://jdupuis2024.wordpress.com/

Available for interviews: Author, J. Dupuis

Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

